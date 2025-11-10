Texans Favored vs. Titans in NFL Week 11 Despite C.J. Stroud Injury Update
The Houston Texans' season isn't done yet, as the team knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 behind 26 unanswered fourth-quarter points to move to 4-5 in the 2025 season.
Houston did that without start quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was ruled out early in the week after suffering a concussion in the team's Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos. Stroud's status for Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans is up in the air, but Houston did open as a sizable road favorite in that matchup.
Now, this line has moved down from opening at Houston -8.5, as the Texans are just 7.5-point favorites in the latest odds at DraftKings on Monday morning.
Still, the fact that Houston is favored by more than a touchdown could signal that Vegas expects Stroud to return to action in Week 11. Davis Mills earned the start in Stroud's place in Week 10, and he completed 60.0 percent of his passes for 292 yards, two scores and just one pick. It was a strong showing from the Texans backup, as the win kept Houston in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC.
Stroud's status will likely be updated throughout the week, but he cannot play until he clears concussion protocol. It is a little concerning that Houston was so quick to rule out the former No. 2 overall pick for Week 10, but it may have just been cautious with Stroud to make sure he avoids another head injury.
Houston plays Tennessee in Week 11 and then has a short week against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football in Week 12. If Stroud is unable to play on Sunday, the Texans certainly hope that he can be back for the Buffalo matchup.
This season, Stroud has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 1,702 yards, 11 scores and five picks in eight games. Based on these early odds, it seems like he's got a better chance to play in Week 11 than he did in Week 10.
