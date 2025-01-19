Texans Odds to Win Super Bowl 2026 (Houston Presents Tremendous Value)
It was Deja Vu for Texans fans on Saturday. Last year, they went 1-1 in the playoffs, losing in the divisional round and this year had the same result, beating the Chargers in the wild-card round but then failing to get a win on the road in the second round.
Now that the Texans' season is over, it's time to look ahead to the offseason. Not only that, but oddsmakers have released opening odds to win Super Bowl 60 and you may be surprised to see just how far down the list the Texans are sitting. Let's take a look.
Texans Super Bowl 60 Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Ravens +500
- Chiefs +550
- Bills +750
- Lions +850
- Eagles +900
- Commanders +1500
- 49ers +1800
- Bengals +2000
- Chargers +2200
- Packers +2200
- Rams +2800
- Texans +3500
- Broncos +3500
- Buccaneers +4000
- Vikings +4000
- Seahawks +4500
- Falcons +4500
- Cowboys +5500
- Cardinals +5500
- Steelers +6000
- Dolphins +6000
- Bears +6000
- Jets +8000
- Patriots +8000
- Jaguars +8000
- Colts +8000
- Panthers +8000
- Saints +10000
- Raiders +10000
- Browns +10000
- Titans +15000
- Giants +15000
At +3500 odds, the Texans are 12th on the odds list to win the Super Bowl next season, which is below teams like the Chargers, Bengals, and Rams.
While that may be insulting to the Texans, fans and bettors should look at it as an opportunity to place a bet that holds plenty of value heading into next season. There are a few reasons why I believe the Texans are a great bet at that number:
- The Texans are one of the youngest teams in the NFL, especially at key positions like QB, RB, and DL
- The Texans are the clear best team in the AFC South, leading them to have one of the easiest paths to a division title compared to other teams above them on the odds list
- They'll be much healthier at receiver next season, something that plagued them in the second half of 2024.
Should Houston be in the top five of the Super Bowl odds? Absolutely not, but I expect significant improvement from this team next season, and giving them the 12th-best odds to win it all is an incorrect evaluation of what the Texans can do.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
