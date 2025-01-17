Texans vs. Chiefs Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Divisional Round (Target Dalton Schultz)
Divisional round action of the NFL playoffs will kick off on Saturday afternoon with an AFC showdown between the AFC South champion, the Houston Texans, and the AFC West champion, the Kansas City Chiefs.
You can check out my betting preview for the game here, but in this article, we're talking touchdowns. I'm going to break down three of my favorite touchdown scorers to try to help us win some money on Saturday afternoon.
Texans vs. Chiefs Touchdown Bets
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Joe Mixon Touchdown (+125)
- Xavier Worthy Touchdown (+210)
- Dalton Schultz Touchdown (+475)
Joe Mixon Touchdown
If last week's game against the Chargers is any indication, the Texans are going to hand the ball to Joe Mixon early and often against the Chiefs. He ran the ball 25 times for 106 yards and a touchdown against LA and a similar game plan will likely prove fruitful for Houston.
It's not often we get a team's workhorse running back at plus-money to find the end zone so we're going to take advantage of that opportunity on Saturday.
Xavier Worthy Touchdown
Xavier Worthy took over as Patrick Mahomes' top target in the passing game late in the season. From Week 15-Week 17 Worthy combined for 31 targets, 21 receptions, 190 yards, and two touchdowns. If the Chiefs continue to use Worthy at that high of a clip he's going to prove to be a great bet to score at north of 2-1 odds.
Dalton Schultz Touchdown
I gave out Dalton Schultz to score a touchdown as my favorite prop bet for this game in the Divisional Round edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59":
If you want a long shot touchdown scorer for the divisional round, look no further than Dalton Shultz of the Texans.
The Chiefs struggled to defend tight ends all season. They finished the regular season tied for allowing the second most receptions to the position at 106 while also allowing the most receiving yards at 1,191. In the regular season meeting game between these two teams, Schultz scored a touchdown while racking up five receptions for 45 yards. I can't pass this bet up at north of 4-1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!