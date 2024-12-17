Texans vs. Chiefs Odds Shift Toward Kansas City After Latest Patrick Mahomes Injury Update
It has been a roller coaster couple of days for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes went down with an injury in their Week 15 win against the Cleveland Browns, causing the entire Chiefs Kingdom to hold their collective breath. The news that came out after the game was that it was a high-ankle sprain and while it would likely not be a long-term issue, he was considered "week-to-week" and doubtful to suit up against the Houston Texans on Saturday.
The latest report that was released on Tuesday was that he was a full participant in practice and he has been improved from "week-to-week" to "day-to-day", lining him up to play on Saturday.
As it always does, the betting market reactive immediately, moving the Chiefs from underdogs to favorites. Let's take a look at how it has shifted throughout the past few days.
Texans vs. Chiefs Odds Based on Patrick Mahomes Injury
Lookahead line (pre-Week 15 games):
- Texans +4
- Chiefs -4
Monday after injury report:
- Texans -2.5
- Chiefs +2.5
Tuesday after injury report:
- Texans +2.5
- Chiefs -2.5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
The line has yet to return to the original lookahead number of Chiefs -4, but there's a chance it sneaks closer if it's officially confirmed later in the week that Mahomes will play.
It's clear just how important Mahomes is to the Chiefs' chances of winning. A promising injury report has shifted the line five points in favor of Kansas City, once again making them a home favorite. Remember, they've been home underdogs just one when Mahomes plays, back in 2022 against the Bills.
Hopefully, you read this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets" when I recommended taking the Chiefs at +2.5 in hopes of promising injury news, leaving us with a great ticket in our hands.
