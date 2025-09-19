Texans vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Can the Jaguars Cover?)
The outcome of the Week 3 NFL matchup at EverBank Stadium could affect the future of the AFC South in a major way. The Houston Texans are set to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars in a divisional game on Sunday.
The Texans are in an 0-2 hole early in 2025 after winning their division with a 10-7 record. Now they’ll have to secure a road victory against the 1-1 Jaguars to keep their playoff hopes alive. Houston’s postseason dreams might be out of reach if its offense can’t figure things out in this contest and both teams will have to find some consistency to keep up with the Indianapolis Colts.
SI Betting will be sharing score predictions for every NFL game this season by using the latest odds to project likely outcomes. Here’s our betting breakdown for Sunday’s matchup between the Texans and Jaguars.
Texans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans: +1.5 (-108)
- Jaguars: -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Texans: +110
- Jaguars: -130
Total
- 44.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
The spread is narrow for this matchup despite the fact that the home team has looked overwhelmingly better on offense. The Texans will have to put points on the board to win this contest and the winner of this game will almost certainly cover when the margins are this thin.
Texans vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction
The Jaguars are coming off a loss and have to iron out some kinks on offense, but Liam Cohen is getting results early in his tenure with Jacksonville. The numbers don’t lie when it comes to the team’s productivity so far.
Only three teams have generated more total yards on offense than the Jaguars this season and they’ve been especially impressive on the ground thanks to Travis Etienne’s resurgence. Jacksonville leads the entire NFL with 339 total rushing yards. Being able to depend on that is a major plus when facing a team that’s struggling on all offensive fronts.
The Texans have the NFL’s second-lowest scoring offense and are averaging just 14.5 points per contest. They’re a bottom-five passing team so far and their backfield has taken a big hit with Joe Mixon out due to a mysterious injury.
Houston has the edge on defense, but 14.5 points per game won’t get the job done against one of the NFL’s most creative playcallers.
Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 27, Texans 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.