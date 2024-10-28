Texans vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
The New York Jets season may be effectively over. At 2-6, their dreams of a playoff push are all but dead after losing to the lowly New England Patriots in Week 8. If they want any hope at all of getting back in the mix, a win on Thursday Night Football in Week 9 against the Houston Texans is imperative.
The Texans come into this game riding high, beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 to take a stranglehold on the AFC South at 6-2. They'll look to stay hot with another win on Thursday, but they shouldn't chalk this up as a win quite yet. In fact, the odds for this game may surprise you.
Texans vs. Jets Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans +1 (-115)
- Jets -1 (-105)
Moneyline
- Texans -105
- Jets -115
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-110)
- UNDER 42.5 (-110)
Texans vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, October 31
- Game Time: 8:15 pm EST
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch: Prime Video
- Texans Record: 6-2
- Jets Record: 2-6
Texans vs. Jets Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Texans' last seven games
- Jets are 7-2-1 ATS in their last 10 games vs. Texans
- Texans are 2-6 straight up in their last eight games vs. AFC East opponents
- Jets are 0-5 ATS in their last five games
- Jets are 2-6 ATS in their last eight home games
Texans vs. Jets Injury Reports
Texans Injury Report
- Dameon Pierce, RB - Questionable
- Stefon Diggs, WR - Questionable
- Jimmie Ward, S - Questionable
- Azeez Al-Shaair, LB - Questionable
- Jarrett Patterson, C - Questionable
Jets Injury Report
- Chazz Surratt, LB - Questionable
- Haason Reddick, DE - Questionable
- Morgan Moses, OT - Questionable
- Will McDonald IV, DE - Questionable
- Jake Hanson, C - Questionable
Texans vs. Jets Key Players to Watch
Houston Texans
Joe Mixon: The Texans' offense has been much better this season when Joe Mixon is in the mix. He's averaging 4.9 yards per carry on the season, scoring five touchdowns on the ground and a sixth through the air. He's an underrated weapon for Houston.
New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers: It's time to stop placing the blame on other people. Aaron Rodgers needs to take accountability for what has happened to the Jets this season. He is a shell of his MVP self and unless he starts playing like he did when he was in Green Bay, the Jets can kiss their playoff hopes goodbye. At this point, there's a question about whether or not the Jets would even want him to return next season.
Texans vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
Believe it or not, I think the Jets have been better than their record indicates. They've lost every coin flip game they've been in this season which has made their record look worse than it should be. They rank 13th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+0.4), which is one spot above the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (+0.3). There is more to winning football games than moving the ball down the field and preventing the other team from doing so, but there are signs that this team has played better than the public narrative has been.
The opposite could be true for the Houston Texans, who I don't think are as good as their 6-2 record shows. Their offensive hasn't been nearly explosive as they were last season and C.J. Stroud has regressed a small amount from his rookie season. Houston's offense ranks just 20th in the NFL in EPA/Play and 25th in offensive success rate.
The Texans can thank their improved defense for their record, but that's one area the Jets are better in. New York still has an elite defense that could give Houston's offense some issues.
The Jets are small favorites for a reason. I'll back New York to bounce back with a win.
Pick: Jets -1 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!