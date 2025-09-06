Texans vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1
The Houston Texans head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams in NFL Week 1 action.
The Rams are set as small home favorites in this interconference showdown. You'll find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite prop bets for this game. Let's dive into them.
Texans vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets
- Nick Chubb OVER 41.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via DraftKings
- Jayden Higgins Anytime Touchdown (+450) via BetMGM
- Matthew Stafford UNDER 236.5 Passing Yards (-114) via FanDuel
Nick Chubb OVER 41.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
People forget how good Nick Chubb was in his prime. Even after last season's bad performance when he returned from injury, he's still averaging 5.1 yards per carry in his career. Now, with Joe Mixon sidelined with an injury, Chubb will take over as the primary running back for Week 1. I'm banking on him returning in better form now that he's had a full year to completely recover from his disastrous knee injury. Asking him to get 42 yards on the ground isn't too big an ask for this Week 1 matchup.
Jayden Higgins Anytime Touchdown (+450)
Christian Kirk has been declared out for Week 1 with an injury, leaving Jayden Higgins as the clear No. 2 option in the Texans' passing game. Despite that, Higgins is still listed at +450 to find the end zone in Sunday's game. If he does end up being the No. 2 option for C.J. Stroud, this should be a slam-dunk bet at +450 odds.
Matthew Stafford UNDER 236.5 Passing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Matthew Stafford failing to reach 237 passing yards through the air is my favorite player prop for this week's games:
My best player prop for the opening week of the NFL season is for Matthew Stafford to fail to reach 241 or more yards. He averaged just 235.1 passing yards per game last season, so he has to throw for at least five more yards than his 2024 average for this bet to cash. On top of that, Stafford has some health issues, dealing with a back injury throughout the entire preseason.
As a cherry on top, the Houston Texans allowed the second-fewest yards per pass attempt last season at 6.2 yards per throw, while also allowing a total of just 200.3 passing yards per game. In my opinion, this bet is a no-brainer.
