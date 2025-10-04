Texans vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5 (Bet on Woody Marks)
The Week 5 game between the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens is a shell of what it was supposed to be before the season. What was circled as a must-see game between two division winners from a year ago is now a duel between two 1-3 ball clubs, with the best player on either team, Lamar Jackson, sidelined.
With that being said, the game is still taking place, and we're still going to bet on it. If you want to get in on the prop market, you're in the right spot. Let's dive into my top three for this AFC showdown.
Texans vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets
- Woody Marks OVER 51.1 Rushing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Christian Kirk OVER 3.5 Receptions (-121) via DraftKings
- Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+350) via BetMGM
Woody Marks OVER 51.1 Rushing Yards (-115)
The Houston Texans' fourth-round draft pick had his coming-out party in Week 4, rushing for 69 yards on 17 carries against the Titans, adding 50 receiving yards. Signs point to him getting more carries in the future, and this Week 5 matchup bodes well for his numbers. The Ravens rank 25th in opponent rush EPA and 23rd in opponent yards per carry, giving up 4.6 yards per rush. Let's bet on Marks having another big game on Sunday.
Christian Kirk OVER 3.5 Receptions (-121)
Christian Kirk hasn't racked up many receiving yards in his first two games back on the field this season, but he has seen 12 balls thrown his way in two games, so the receptions are going to come sooner rather than later, and they should eventually lead to yards. I'm not ready to bet the OVER on his receiving yards total, but he's seeing enough targets that his hauling in at least four receptions seems like a great bet on Sunday.
Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+350)
Mark Andrews won't have Lamar Jackson throwing him the ball on Sunday, but just because it's Cooper Rush, it doesn't mean he doesn't have a chance to put up some numbers. Backup quarterbacks often like to rely on tight ends as a security blanket, and the veteran Andrews could fill that role. He already has two touchdowns this season, and at +350, he's worth a bet to score a third even with Rush at quarterback.
