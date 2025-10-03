Texans vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Can the Texans Cover?)
The Houston Texans kicked off 2025 with an abysmal 0-3 start, but have a chance to string together a second straight win in Week 5. They’re set to visit the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium and are 1.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of kickoff.
Star Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could miss two to three weeks with a hamstring injury and his absence will make a huge difference. Cooper Rush appears set to fill in for the two-time MVP and won’t come close to replicating Jackson’s mobility or arm talent.
Can Baltimore hold on without its field general at home? It’ll be a tough ask given how sturdy Houston’s defense has looked this season.
Texans vs. Ravens Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans: -1.5 (-115)
- Ravens: +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Texans: -126
- Ravens: +108
Total
- 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Baltimore’s outlook is far from good. The Ravens are just 1-3 against the spread this season with one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. A massive downgrade under center won’t help their case.
Texans vs. Ravens Final Score Prediction
The Ravens have been stellar on offense and rank third in points per game (32.8) in 2025. However, I expect that number to drop significantly with Rush starting. Rush doesn’t have the ability to extend plays with his legs, so Baltimore’s offense will be much more limited against one of the NFL’s best defenses.
Houston has given up a league-low 51 points this season. The Texans’ defense is balanced and has had success stopping the pass and the run. Only the Denver Broncos have given up fewer passing touchdowns (3).
C.J. Stroud is finding his rhythm and can continue to improve in a down year against a Ravens defense that’s given up a league-high 133 points. They don’t have Jackson to keep them in games anymore.
Final Score Prediction: Texans 23, Ravens 17
