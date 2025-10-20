Texans vs. Seahawks Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 7
Two potential playoff teams will face off in a late-night matchup on Monday night in Week 7, as the Seattle Seahawks play host to the Houston Texans.
Houston is coming off a bye week, and it’s looking to show that a 44-point explosion against the Baltimore Ravens was not a fluke in the 2025 season.
Meanwhile, Seattle has been humming on offense, ranking No. 10 in EPA/Play and No. 1 in the NFL in yards per play entering Week 7. So, could we see some offensive fireworks in the second of two Monday night games?
Oddsmakers have set this total at just 41.5, but there’s still room for us to see a few touchdowns even if the final score of this game falls short of that number.
Let’s dive into some of the best players to bet on to score in Week 7, including a plus-money pick for Nico Collins.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Texans vs. Seahawks
- AJ Barner Anytime TD (+400)
- Nico Collins Anytime TD (+140)
- Christian Kirk Anytime TD (+300)
AJ Barner Anytime TD (+400)
Seahawks tight end AJ Barner has been a big part of the passing game this season, hauling in four scores in six games. Barner has caught 17 of his 19 targets as well, making big plays for Sam Darnold as a secondary option to Jaxon Smith-Njiigba.
For a player that already has four scores in 2025, this number is extremely low for Barner on Monday night (+400). He’s scored three times in the last three weeks, catching all 13 of his targets during that stretch.
Houston is No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but Barner is worth a look in this market on Monday.
Nico Collins Anytime TD (+140)
Nico Collins has scored three times in five games this season, and he’s now taking on a Seattle team that has struggled against the pass.
The Seahawks are 22nd in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season, but they have an elite run defense (No. 2 in yards per carry allowed).
So, I expect CJ Stroud and company to attack through the air in Week 7.
Collin has been targeted 36 times in five games, and he’s scored in three of his last four matchups. He’s worth a look against a Seattle defense that has allowed 10 scores through the air this season.
Christian Kirk Anytime TD (+300)
I’m also eyeing Christian Kirk in this market as an option in case Collins fails to hit paydirt in Week 7.
Kirk missed the start of the season with an injury, but he’s made an impact over the last few games, catching 10 of his 16 targets for 109 yards. Kirk has played 58.3 percent of Houston’s snaps in the three games that he’s appeared in.
Against a Seattle defense that is much more vulnerable through the air, Kirk is worth a dart throw at 3/1 to find the end zone for the first time in 2025.
