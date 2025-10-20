Texans vs. Seahawks Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 7 (Fade Sam Darnold?)
Two of the best wide receivers in the NFL will go head-to-head in primetime in Week 7, as the Houston Texans and Nico Collins hit the road to play the Seattle Seahawks and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Both Collins and JSN are intriguing players to bet on in the prop market, but they aren’t the only ones that bettors should consider on Monday night.
Seattle (No. 10 in EPA/Play on offense) and Houston (No. 12 in EPA/Play on offense) both have the ability to be explosive, as the Texans put up 44 points in their win over the Baltimore Ravens before their Week 6 bye.
CJ Stroud has improved after a shaky start to 2025, and Sam Darnold is in the process of proving to the NFL world that the 2024 season in Minnesota was not a one-off experience.
Seattle enters this game as a home favorite, but it is just 1-2 against the number as home this season.
I’d much rather bet on some player props, especially with all of the exciting playmakers on the Seattle side this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the best props for this Monday night matchup in Week 7.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Texans vs. Seahawks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jaxon-Smith Njigba OVER 84.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
- Nick Chubb UNDER 37.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
- Sam Darnold UNDER 235.5 Passing Yards (-112)
Jaxon-Smith Njigba OVER 84.5 Receiving Yards (-111)
There may not be a better receiver in the NFL right now than JSN, as he’s averaging well over 100 yards per game, racking up 696 through six games, clearing the 100-yard mark on four occasions.
The Seahawks star has gone over 84.5 receiving yards in five of his six matchups, only falling short with 79 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.
Even though Houston is No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Pass, JSN receives way too many looks in this offense to pass up right now. He has 56 targets in six games, averaging seven catches for 116 yards per contest.
Nick Chubb UNDER 37.5 Rushing Yards (-120)
I’m fading Nick Chubb in a matchup with one of the best run defenses in the NFL.
The Seahawks are allowing just 3.3 yards per carry this season and rank second in the NFL in EPA/Rush. Houston doesn’t run the ball well as it is, ranking 22nd in total rushing yards this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see the team shy away from the run game on Monday.
Chubb played a season-low 34.3 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 5, even though he did receive 11 carries. If his usage decreases at all, he’s going to struggle to clear this number against this defense.
Sam Darnold UNDER 235.5 Passing Yards (-112)
While I’m taking the OVER for JSN’s receiving yards, I’m not sold on this being a big game for Darnold through the air.
The Texans are second in the NFL in EPA/Pass and allowing just 175.2 passing yards per game in 2025.
Darnold has been great this season, leading the NFL in yards per attempt, but the volume hasn’t been there for him. He’s thrown the ball less than 30 times in four of his six games, and I’m not sold on him pushing the ball downfield as much against this stingy Houston defense.
I’ll go UNDER for the Seahawks quarterback, as he has failed to clear this line in two of his six games in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.