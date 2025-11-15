Texans vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11 (Fade Cam Ward)
The Tennessee Titans are fresh off their BYE week and are seeking their second win of the 2025 NFL season. They'll face their AFC South divisional rival, the Houston Texans, for the second time. The first game resulted in a 26-0 shutout in favor of the Texans back in Week 4.
You can find my best overall bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three prop bets.
Texans vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets
- Cam Ward UNDER 194.5 Passing Yards (-114) via BetMGM
- Davis Mills OVER 214.5 Passing Yards (-112) via DraftKings
- Woody Marks Anytime Touchdown (+110) via DraftKings
Cam Ward UNDER 194.5 Passing Yards (-114)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Cam Ward to go UNDER his passing yards total as my No. 1-ranked prop for Week 11:
I'm baffled as to why Cam Ward's passing yards total is so high. He has completed just 57.6% of passes this season, while averaging only six yards per throw and 195.6 passing yards per game. Now, he has to face the best secondary in the NFL. The Texans rank first in opponent dropback EPA, second in opponent dropback success rate, third in opponent yards per pass attempt (5.6), and fourth in opponent passing yards per game at 171. They have allowed 22 fewer passing yards per game than what Ward's total passing yards is set at.
Davis Mills OVER 214.5 Passing Yards (-112)
Davis Mills will be getting his second-straight start, but don't underestimate his ability. He threw for 292 yards against the Jaguars last week, proving that he's one of the more competent backup quarterbacks in the NFL. Now, he'll face a Titans defense that ranks 28th in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.3 yards per rush.
Woody Marks Anytime Touchdown (+110)
It's rare to be able to bet on a team's primary running back at plus-money to score a bet, but we can do exactly that in this game. In case you didn't know, Woody Marks has taken over as the primary back in the Texans' backfield. He played 80% of offensive snaps last week, racking up 63 yards on the ground with a touchdown while adding 18 receiving yards out of the backfield.
