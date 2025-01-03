Texans vs. Titans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Houston Will Find Momentum Before Playoffs)
The Houston Texans have already locked up the No. 4 seed in the AFC Playoffs, but head coach DeMeco Ryans has announced that he plans on playing starters in their meaningless Week 18 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans enter the final week of the season already locking up the worst spread season in NFL history, going just 2-14 against the spread in its first 16 games. Can they cover for a third time in 2024 on Sunday?
Texans vs. Titans Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texans -1 (-105)
- Titans +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Texans: -112
- Titans: -108
Total
- 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Titans opened as 2-point favorites and the line quickly moved to Titans -4 with the assumption the Texans would rest their starters. When it was announced Houston will fire on all cylinders on Sunday, the line flipped and the Texans now sit as 1-point favorites. The total has remained steady at 38.5.
Texans vs. Titans Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm backing the Titans to find some momentum ahead of the playoffs.
You will struggle to find someone who bet on the Tennessee Titans as much as I did this season. The same Titans team that has already secured the record for the worst team against the spread in NFL betting history.
I've learned my lesson too little too late, but I'm going to jump on the Texans while they're still set as underdogs. The Titans were originally set at 4-point favorites but DeMeco Ryans told the media on Monday afternoon that he has no plans to rest his starters. I don't blame him for doing so. The Texans have looked bad and taking a week off isn't going to fix their issues. Trying to iron out the wrinkles in their poor play with live reps is their only hope of competing in the playoffs.
If you can still find the Texans at plus-money by the time you're reading this, bet them. I also like them laying anything less than three points if they stick with their plan of playing all their starters.
When it comes to the total, I'll back the UNDER. The strength of the Texans has been their defense and their offense has looked horrific since losing Tank Dell for the season. Nothing more needs to be said about the Titans' offense, which continuously finds ways to turn the ball over and take points off the board.
Final score prediction: Texans 18, Titans 10
