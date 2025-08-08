Texans vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 1
All eyes will be on J.J. McCarthy this preseason. The Minnesota Vikings used their first round pick on him in the 2024 NFL Draft, but a preseason injury last year forced the Vikings to opt for Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback, who led them to a 14-3 record in the regular season.
The team decided to move on from Darnold in the offseason and go all in on McCarthy in 2025. Can he live up to the hype and expectations? We'll get the first look at him on Saturday when he gets some playing time for the Vikings in their first preseason game against the Houston Texans.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for this interconference exhibition showdown.
Texans vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texans +1.5 (-110)
- Vikings -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texans +105
- Vikings -125
Total
- OVER 38.5 (-105)
- UNDER 38.5 (-115)
Texans vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 9
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Texans Record: 0-0
- Vikings Record: 0-0
Texans vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- DeMeco Ryans is 5-2 SU and 4-3 ATS in the preseason as head coach
- Kevin O'Connell is 3-6 SU and 4-5 ATS in the preseason as head coach
Texans vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
I could not be lower on J.J. McCarthy compared to his public opinion. People were low on him when he was drafted in 2024, and his only preseason action last year looked subpar at best. Now, one year later, people are talking about him as if his being a great quarterback is a foregone conclusion. I'm not allowing the narrative to change the opinion I had on him this time last year.
That's why I'm not buying the Vikings' worth being favored in this game, just because Kevin O'Connell announced that McCarthy will be playing some snaps in this game.
I'm also encouraged by DeMeco Ryans' preseason record. It's a small sample size, but if his first two seasons as head coach are any indication, he tries to win these exhibition matches instead of solely using them as an evaluation method.
Give me the Texans on Saturday.
Pick: Texans +105 via FanDuel
