Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
The Texas A&M Aggies will face their first ranked opponent of the 2025 season on Saturday when they hit the road to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame is 0-1 in the 2025 season and coming off a bye week heading into this top-25 matchup on Saturday. The Fighting Irish lost a close game in Week 1 against the Miami Hurricanes and Carson Beck, and they’ll face another impressive quarterback in Week 2 in the Aggies' Marcel Reed.
Texas A&M knocked off UTSA and Utah State to begin the 2025 season, but it’s in a tough spot on Saturday against a Notre Dame team that has dropped four, three and two games over the last three seasons under Marcus Freeman.
Oddsmakers have set the Fighting Irish as seven-point favorites in this matchup, but can they cover the spread at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 3 battle.
Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas A&M +7 (-110)
- Notre Dame -7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas A&M: +230
- Notre Dame: -285
Total
- 49.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Texas A&M record: 2-0
- Notre Dame record: 0-1
Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Key Player to Watch
Marcel Reed, Quarterback, Texas A&M
Reed went down with an injury against Utah State, but he has since said that he’ll be able to play against Notre Dame, a huge relief for the Aggies.
Reed is off to a great start in 2025, throwing for 509 yards and seven touchdowns in his two games while chipping in 105 rushing yards and a score on the ground. This is a huge test against a Notre Dame team that is widely expected to be in the College Football Playoff in the 2025 season.
Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
The Aggies have struggled against the spread in the Mike Elko era, going 3-12 over the last two seasons, and they’re now just a touchdown dog against a Notre Dame team that has lost just two home games over the last two seasons.
Marcus Freeman’s club should come out motivated after a tough Week 1 loss, and the Fighting Irish did some positive things in that game, holding Miami to just 3.1 yards per carry as a team. For an Aggies team that has run for 171.5 yards per game in 2025, this could be an issue on Saturday night.
Plus, Texas A&M is allowing over 140 rushing yards per game itself, which should be a welcome sign for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, who was held to just 33 yards on 10 carries in the team’s season opener.
I’ll back Notre Dame to cover in this spot, as an 0-2 start to the campaign would put the Fighting Irish in a tough spot to make the College Football Playoff.
Pick: Notre Dame -7 (-110 at DraftKings)
