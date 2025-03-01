Texas A&M vs. Florida Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, March 1
Florida returns home after a shocking road loss to Georgia that snapped the team’s six game winning streak to face Texas A&M.
These are two teams that have deep March Madness runs in its sights as each battle for top seeds in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. With a lot on the line, what’s the best way to bet this one?
Texas A&M vs. Florida Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas A&M: +8.5 (-102)
- Florida: -8.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Texas A&M: +330
- Florida: -430
Total: 148.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Texas A&M vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 1st
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Texas A&M Record: 20-8
- Florida Record: 24-4
Texas A&M vs. Florida Best Prop Bets
Texas A&M
Zhuric Phelps UNDER 4.5 (+105)
Phelps is averaging over five rebounds per game for one of the best rebounding teams in the country, but I’m going to grab the plus money price on the under given the matchup.
The Aggies are facing a similarly strong rebounding team in Florida that is 12th in the country in rebounding percentage.
This is going to be a point of contention all game, who can win the rebound battle, and while Texas A&M will put up a fight, I don’t trust the guard Phelps to contribute as much to get to his season average.
Florida
Alijah Martin OVER 2.5 Threes Made (+140)
The Texas A&M defense gives up a ton of three-point shots, allowing the ninth highest three-point rate in the country.
That will be just fine for Florida, which checks in 76th in three-point rate on offense with the likes of Martin giving sound shooting from the perimeter, a 35% three-point shooter.
After a two game absence due to injury, Martin has shot 42% from beyond the arc, but has made three from beyond the arc just once in the four games. However, I’m willing to go for the alternate over given the fact that he is likely going to have more looks than usual against the compact Aggies defense.
Texas A&M vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
This is a bad matchup for Texas A&M, who is reliant on winning the shot volume battle with its elite rebounding prowess to offset its poor shooting.
The Aggies are the best team in the country in offensive rebounding rate while also ranking 23rd in free throw rate. With the 312th best effective field goal percentage in the country, the team is reliant on its ability to out-rebound its opponent to compete.
However, Florida is 13th in the country in rebounding rate while bolstering one of the best offensive schemes in the country, fourth in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric and buoyed by the 55th best effective field goal percentage.
Off a loss, I like this as a good landing spot for the Gators to get back on track and win by double digits.
PICK: Florida -8.5 (-120, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
