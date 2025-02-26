Texas vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 26
The Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks are both 5-9 in SEC play heading into their matchup on Wednesday night.
While the Razorbacks hoped to see instant results in the John Calipari era, they have struggled against ranked teams in a loaded SEC, going 3-7 against them. Meanwhile, the Longhorns have squandered an 11-2 record in non-conference play and look like a longshot to make a push in the SEC Tournament.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Texas vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Texas +2.5 (-105)
- Arkansas -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Texas: +136
- Arkansas: -162
Total
- 146.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Texas vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Texas record: 16-11
- Arkansas record: 16-11
Texas vs. Arkansas Best College Basketball Prop Bets
Texas
- Tre Johnson 20+ Points (-150)
Johnson leads the SEC in points per game this season (20.2) and he picked up 25 points in his last meeting against Arkansas despite shooting just 6-for-22 from the field. The freshman guard is taking nearly 16 shots per game, giving him a terrific floor to clear this prop on Wednesday night.
Arkansas
I don’t have a prop on the Arkansas side, but sophomore guard DJ Wagner is a player to watch with Boogie Fland out for the season due to injury. Wagner is averaging 10.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season, but he hasn’t lived up to his top-10 ranking when he came into Kentucky last season. Can he have a big game on Wednesday to lead the Razorbacks to a much-needed conference win?
Texas vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
The Razorbacks may not be one of the best teams in the SEC, but they already have an eight-point road win against this Texas team under their belts this season.
Arkansas still ranks inside the top 40 in the latest rankings from KenPom, and it also is 19th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency.
Arkansas is giving up just over 69 points per game, and it’s holding opponents to an impressive 30.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Texas, on the other hand, is a top-55 team in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, but it turns the ball over a lot (9.7 times per game, 343rd in the country) and relies on the 3-point shot (75th in 3-point percentage) to help carry the offense.
Arkansas held the Longhorns to just 70 points at home in their first meeting, and the Razorbacks are an impressive 11-4 at home in the 2024-25 season. I’ll back them to cover this short spread on Wednesday night.
Pick: Arkansas -2.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
