Texas vs. Michigan Final Score Prediction for College Football Week 2
Texas and Michigan meet on Saturday in Ann Arbor in an early College Football Playoff level matchup between the defending National Champions Wolverines and the newly minted SEC contenders Longhorns.
Michigan’s rebuilt offense looked shaky in its opener, and now welcomes an elite team in Texas. How will the team’s questions on offense impact the game script and the possible final scores? The Longhorns are no strangers to high level road games, winning at Alabama last season. Can Texas win again, this time as big road favorites?
Here’s the odds, our preview and a final score prediction for this matchup.
Texas vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas: -7.5 (+100)
- Michigan: +7.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Texas: -285
- Michigan: +200
Total: 41.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Texas vs. Michigan Final Score Prediction
Michigan’s offense struggled in Week 1, but I’m not surprised that we saw some growing pains for the Wolverines with the Texas game on deck. The team may have a QB issue all season between Davis Warren and Alex Orji, but we were never going to leave impressed after the Fresno State game.
Texas presents a tricky opponent for Michigan, but the defense remains an elite outfit and after the market sat at Texas -3.5 all summer long, this looks like a pretty stark overreaction.
Here's what I wrote in our betting preview:
The Longhorns have the explosiveness to push this game out of reach for Michigan’s offense, but the Wolverines' defense remains a top-five unit in college football. Can Michigan play the field position battle and take advantage of a Texas team that has to replace two of the best defensive linemen in the country in All-American T’Vondre Sweat and first-round pick Byron Murphy II?
Michigan will try to slow this game to a crawl and pound the rock, but I’m not sure if that will work for a full 60 minutes if the team can’t make the Longhorns respect the passing game.
On the other side, is Texas set for a big offensive showing on the road while transitioning in several new offensive pieces as well as question marks at running back? I believe we see a cautious approach from Sarkisian and co. and avoid any field-flipping mistakes.
FIeld position will be key, and to me this seems like the team that gets to 20 points wins.
Final Score Prediction: Michigan 20, Texas 17
