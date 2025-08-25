Texas vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
The appetizer to the College Football Season, Week 0, is in the books, which means it's time to prepare for the full course.
Week 1 is a loaded slate of games, highlighted by one of the best games of the entire regular season, No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State in a rematch of last year's Cotton Bowl. The two teams came down to a wire in last year's CFB Playoff semifinal, tied 14-14 heading into the final quarter, before Ohio State separated from the Longhorns to eventually win, 28-14.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this year's rematch.
Texas vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texas +2.5 (-115)
- Ohio State -2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Texas +102
- Ohio State -122
Total
- Over 47.5 (-114)
- Under 47.5 (-106)
Texas vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 30
- Game Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Texas Record: 0-0
- Ohio State Record: 0-0
Texas vs. Ohio State Key Player to Watch
Arch Manning, Quarterback - Texas
Arch Manning enters his first full season as the certified starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, and he enters the 2025 campaign as the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at +700 at FanDuel Sportsbook. He completed 67.8% of passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions last season.
Will he live up to the lofty expectations that have been set out for him? This Week 1 game against the defending National Champions will set the tone and give us an idea of how this year's season will go for the potential Heisman winner and future No. 1 overall pick.
Texas vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Ohio State has to deal with the more difficult turnover from last year's National Championship team to this year's version of the squad. It wasn't just talent that the Buckeyes lost, but also leadership in key roles.
Meanwhile, Texas seems poised to establish itself as the top team in the nation with Manning now set as its permanent starter. A lot of people felt the Longhorns would've been better off last season if he were the full-time starter over Quinn Ewers, so confidence has to be at an all-time high for one of the deepest teams in the country.
Last year's Cotton Bowl victory is weighing heavily on this spread. If those two teams hadn't met in the playoffs and had been on opposite sides of the bracket, I think this game would be much closer to a pick'em, so I'll back the Longhorns getting 2.5 points.
Pick: Texas +2.5 (-115) via FanDuel
