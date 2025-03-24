TGL Finals Odds, Prediction and Best Bet: Atlanta Drive GC vs. New York Golf Club
Upsets were rare in the inaugural season of the TGL until the playoffs. Then, both the top two seeds were eliminated.
Fourth-seeded New York Golf Club upset the top seed from the regular season, Los Angeles Golf Club, in the semifinal. That was followed up by Atlanta Drive GC taking down The Bay Golf Club in the No. 3 vs. No. 2 semifinal.
Now, Atlanta and New York will face off in a best-of-three showdown, starting Monday night. Let’s take a look at the odds and then I’ll give my prediction.
Odds to win TGL final
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Atlanta Drive GC -126
- New York GC -106
Atlanta Drive GC is favored at -126 odds, an implied probability of 55.75% of winning the final.
TGL final rosters
Atlanta Drive GC roster
- Justin Thomas*
- Billy Horschel*
- Lucas Glover
- Patrick Cantlay*
*Confirmed for Match One
New York GC Roster
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler*
- Xander Schauffele*
- Cameron Young*
*Confirmed for Match One
TGL Final prediction
Atlanta Drive blanked New York in their regular season matchup, beating them 4-0. That’s not the only reason I’m going to back Atlanta to win the inaugural season of the TGL.
When looking at the roster for both these teams, it’s Atlanta that is in far better form heading into the final. Justin Thomas is on the cusp of winning on the PGA Tour again, including a runner-up finish at last week’s Valspar Championship. Billy Horschel secured a T4 finish at that same event and Patrick Cantlay posted a T12 finish in his latest start at the Players Championship.
TGL teams should be judged by their weakest link and Lucas Glover was the one who stuck out on Atlanta’s roster. Now, the 45-year old is coming off a T3 finish at the Players and a T8 finish at the Valspar. With him in peak form, the Atlanta roster has no weakness.
The same thing can’t be said for New York. Cameron Young and Matt Fitzpatrick’s games are completely lost. Young hasn't finished better than T61 in five straight events and Fitzpatrick has finished better than T48 just once in 2025. Even their best player, Xander Schauffele, is still finding his form since returning from injury.
Atlanta should be a bigger favorite than they are. I’ll back them at -126.
Pick: Atlanta Drive GC -126 via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
