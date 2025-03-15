The Players Championship Live Odds and Prediction: Rory McIlroy Within Striking Distance Ahead of Final Round

Led The Players by 1 entering final round since 2007:



'07 O'Hair - didn't win

'08 Goydos - didn't win

'10 Westwood - didn't win

'11 McDowell - didn't win

'12 Na - didn't win

'15 Kirk - didn't win

'19 Rahm - didn't win

'22 Lahiri - didn't win

'24 Schauffele - didn't win

'25 Spaun