This Bet Has Cashed in 14 Straight Stanley Cup Final Game 7s

We are just hours away from puck drop at the greatest sporting event in the world; Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
It's a winner-take-all game between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers with Lord Stanley's Cup on the line. This is our last chance to bet on the NHL until next season, so we have to make the most of it.
I'm here to help you out and let you know about one bet that has hit in 14-straight Stanley Cup Finals.
But first, let's take a look at the odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oilers vs. Panthers Odds and Total for Game 7
Moneyline:
- Oilers -106
- Panthers -113
Total:
- 5.5 (Over +126/Under -154)
Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 Betting Trend
Ahead of tonight's showdown, the total has stayed UNDER 5.5 goals in 14-straight Stanley Cup Final Game 7s.
Overall, the UNDER cashes at a 63% rate in Game 7s across the entire postseason, but the last time Game 7 saw at least six goals scored was in the 1950 final when the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers by s core of 4-3 in double overtime in Game 7.
Keep in mind, just because this bet has won in 14-straight Game 7s, doesn't mean it's going to hit tonight. In fact, the OVER has cashed in all three of the Oilers' wins in this series and is 4-2 as a whole in this year's Stanley Cup Final.
