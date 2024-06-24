SI

This Bet Has Cashed in 14 Straight Stanley Cup Final Game 7s

The UNDER 5.5 goals has hit in 14-straight editions of Stanley Cup Final Game 7s.

Iain MacMillan

June 21, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save against the Florida Panthers in the third period in game six of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-USA TODAY Sports
We are just hours away from puck drop at the greatest sporting event in the world; Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

It's a winner-take-all game between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers with Lord Stanley's Cup on the line. This is our last chance to bet on the NHL until next season, so we have to make the most of it.

I'm here to help you out and let you know about one bet that has hit in 14-straight Stanley Cup Finals.

But first, let's take a look at the odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Oilers vs. Panthers Odds and Total for Game 7

Moneyline:

  • Oilers -106
  • Panthers -113

Total:

  • 5.5 (Over +126/Under -154)

Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 Betting Trend

Ahead of tonight's showdown, the total has stayed UNDER 5.5 goals in 14-straight Stanley Cup Final Game 7s.

Overall, the UNDER cashes at a 63% rate in Game 7s across the entire postseason, but the last time Game 7 saw at least six goals scored was in the 1950 final when the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers by s core of 4-3 in double overtime in Game 7.

Keep in mind, just because this bet has won in 14-straight Game 7s, doesn't mean it's going to hit tonight. In fact, the OVER has cashed in all three of the Oilers' wins in this series and is 4-2 as a whole in this year's Stanley Cup Final.

You can find out everything you need to know to bet on tonight's game, including my best bet, in my full betting preview here.

Iain MacMillan

IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

