Thunder Jump to Odds on Favorite in NBA Finals Odds, Timberwolves, Knicks Rising
Monday night's NBA playoff action caused a massive shakeup in the odds to win the NBA Finals this season, vaulting one team to an odds on favorite in the process.
The defending champion Boston Celtics lost Game 4 against the New York Knicks, and they appeared to lose Jayson Tatum to a pretty significant injury in the process, tanking their odds to win the Finals. Last night, Boston was +1400 to win it all at DraftKings, and that number has fallen all the way to +2500 this morning.
As a result, the Oklahoma City Thunder -- the No. 1 seed in the West -- have jumped to -105 favorites to win the title ahead of their Game 5 matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. If OKC wins that game, it'll likely move to an even bigger favorite to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
However, the Thunder aren't the only ones benefitting in the latest NBA Finals odds. New York, which was +2500 to win the title yesterday before Game 4, is now +600 and the No. 3 choice to win the Finals. The Knicks have a 3-1 series lead over Boston, and with Tatum hurt, they appear poised to make the Eastern Conference Finals.
Both the Knicks and Indiana Pacers (+800) are up 3-1 on the higher seeds in the East. The Pacers (the No. 4 seed) are underdogs in Game 5 against the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, but Donovan Mitchell (ankle, questionable) could end up missing that game.
If Indiana and New York advance, the Knicks would have home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Out West, Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves took a commanding 3-1 series lead on the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors on Monday night. With Curry's status for the series still up in the air, Golden State is in serious trouble entering Game 5 on Wednesday.
The Timberwolves have moved to the No. 5 choice to win the Finals at +550 after taking a 3-1 series lead (3-0 in the games Curry has missed), while the Warriors fell all the way to +11000 to win the title. Oddsmakers clearly aren't sold on Golden State with Curry dealing with a hamstring injury.
Things are going to change with just about each game at this stage in the playoffs, but the latest odds are clearly showing that oddsmakers believe that OKC is a cut above the rest of the NBA right now.
Here's a look at the latest odds to win the title ahead of the Game 5 action on Tuesday night.
Latest Odds to Win the NBA Championship
- Oklahoma City Thunder: -105
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +550
- New York Knicks: +600
- Indiana Pacers: +800
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +1000
- Denver Nuggets: +1400
- Boston Celtics: +2500
- Golden State Warriors: +11000
