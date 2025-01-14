Thunder vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 14
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to extend their lead on the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night.
Philly once again won’t have Joel Embiid (foot) in this game, and it’s also down backup center Andre Drummond.
That leaves the Sixers a little small against an OKC team that has the No. 1 defense in the NBA in the 2024-25 season. Philly’s lack of size should help OKC, as it doesn’t have star big man Chet Holmgren (hip fracture) and has been one of the worst teams in the NBA in terms of rebounding percentage.
Philly got off to a terrible start without Embiid and Paul George, but it has worked itself back into the No. 11 seed in the East, two games back of the No. 10-seeded Chicago Bulls.
Oddsmakers have set the Sixers as double-digit underdogs at home, but can they hang around with the West’s top dog?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my game prediction for Tuesday night.
Thunder vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder -11 (-108)
- Sixers +11 (-112)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -600
- Sixers: +440
Total
- 218.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thunder vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 14
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Thunder record: 32-6
- Sixers record: 15-22
Thunder vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Adam Flagler – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Dillon Jones – out
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Sixers Injury Report
- Andre Drummond – out
- Joel Embiid – out
- Kyle Lowry – out
- Jared McCain – out
- Caleb Martin – questionable
- KJ Martin – out
Thunder vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (+105)
Hartenstein enters this matchup averaging 12.0 rebounds per game, and he picked up 12 boards in OKC’s win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday.
Now, he gets a favorable matchup with a Philadelphia 76ers team that is dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season and down starting center Joel Embiid and backup center Andre Drummond.
The Sixers don’t have anyone to really match up with Hartenstein, who has at least 12 boards in 13 of his 23 games in the 2024-25 campaign.
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paul George UNDER 20.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared my favorite prop bet for this matchup in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – and I’m fading Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George against the NBA’s No. 1 defense:
Philadelphia 76ers stat Paul George has back-to-back 25-point games on his resume, but he has struggled scoring the ball overall this season, averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from 3.
Even with Joel Embiid out tonight, I’m fading PG against the Oklahoma City Thunder and their No. 1 defense.
So far this season, the Thunder have been elite at defending on the wing, allowing the fewest points per game to shooting guards, the second-fewest points per game to power forwards and less than 22 points per game to small forwards.
A big reason why?
OKC has elite wing defenders in Lu Dort, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace, and Caruso – who has recently been out of the lineup – is off the team’s injury report and expected to return on Tuesday.
I expect them to make things tough on George, who only has 21 or more points in seven of his 26 games in the 2024-25 campaign.
Thunder vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
The UNDER has hit in 20 of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 39 games this season, and the No. 1 defense in the NBA has a perfect matchup for yet another low-scoring affair on Tuesday.
Not only is Embiid out for the Sixers, but Philly is one of the slower tempo teams in the NBA this season, ranking 28th in pace.
Less possessions means less chances to score, and the Thunder have the No. 2 scoring defense in the NBA. While the Sixers have had their fair share of struggles this season, they rank ninth in the NBA in opponent points per game and 16th in defensive rating heading into this matchup.
Now, OKC has put together some big scoring games as of late against Washington, New York and Cleveland, but I expect this matchup to be more of a slugfest – especially if Philly forces OKC to play a ton in the half court.
With this total up near 220, I’ll take the UNDER. The Sixers have been money when it comes to the UNDER at home, going 10-6-1 this season.
Pick: UNDER 218.5 (-110)
