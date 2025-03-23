Thunder vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 23
Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers have won five games in a row and eight of their last 10 to pull within half a game of the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Oddsmakers have set the Thunder as slight favorites on the road, an interesting line since the Clippers are an NBA-best 25-10 against the spread at home this season.
On top of that, the Thunder won’t have Jalen Williams once again on Sunday and Lu Dort is listed as questionable.
With OKC essentially locking up the top spot in the West with 12 games to play, it’s mainly focused on finishing with the best record in the NBA in the regular season.
Can it pull out a win on the road tonight?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Thunder vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder -3 (-108)
- Clippers +3 (-112)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -148
- Clippers: +124
Total
- 227 (Over -112/Under -108)
Thunder vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 23
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Thunder record: 58-12
- Clippers record: 40-30
Thunder vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Jalen Williams – out
- Lu Dort – questionable
- Alex Ducas – out
- Isaiah Hartenstein – available
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Patrick Baldwin Jr. – out
- Cam Christie – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Seth Lundy – out
- Jordan Miller – out
Thunder vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 31.5 Points (-125)
The Clippers held SGA to 29 points in their last meeting, but the Thunder star should have a massive usage rate on Sunday with Jalen Williams out.
SGA is averaging 32.9 points per game this season, and he’s cleared 31.5 points in seven of his last 13 games, averaging 35.8 points per game over that stretch. He’s hard to bet against whenever this prop line is set below his season average.
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ivica Zubac OVER 28.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Zubac is a great prop target on Sunday:
This is a dream matchup for Clippers big man Ivicaz Zubac against a banged up Oklahoma City Thunder team that is 18th in the league in rebounding percentage and 21st in opponent rebounds per game.
Zubac had a 22-point, 14-rebound game against the Thunder earlier this season, but he’s been on another level since the start of March, averaging 21.1 points and 12.2 rebounds per game across 11 contests.
Zubac has at least 29 points and rebounds in eight of those 11 matchups. I’ll back him to stay hot on Sunday night.
Thunder vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
The Thunder are looking for the sweep in the season series on Sunday, but it won’t come easy.
The Clippers are the best home team in the NBA against the spread, and they’ve been red hot as of late, jumping to third in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games.
Now, the Thunder are No. 1 in that statistic over the same stretch, but they won’t have Williams and could be down Dort – their primary defender on the wing against Kawhi Leonard – on Sunday.
It’s certainly possible that the Thunder win this game, but I’m not sold on them at less than 100 percent to win this game going away. The Clippers have won five in a row and have covered the spread in seven of their last eight home games.
Pick: Clippers +3 (-112 at DraftKings)
