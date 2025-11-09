Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 9
The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best record in the NBA through 10 games this season, and they’re favored to build on that on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.
Memphis is a 10.5-point underdog in this matchup, and it has struggled with key players like Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. all sidelined to begin the season.
Ja Morant has also struggled shooting the ball, and he could be an interesting prop target in this matchup – but more on that later!
OKC won’t have Jalen Williams or Aaron Wiggins on Sunday, but it has been shorthanded all season (Williams has yet to make his season debut), and is still No. 1 in the NBA in net rating.
Can OKC add another road win to its resume?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder -10.5 (-112)
- Grizzlies +10.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -520
- Grizzlies: +390
Total
- 231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thunder vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Thunder record: 9-1
- Grizzlies record: 4-6
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Lu Dort – questionable
- Jalen Williams – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Kenrich Williams – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Aaron Wiggins – out
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Santi Aldama – questionable
- PJ Hall – available
- GG Jackson – available
- Ty Jerome – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Javon Small – available
- Olivier Maxence-Prosper – available
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ja Morant UNDER 34.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-124)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Morant against OKC:
Morant is off to a strange start this season, as he was suspended for a game for conduct detrimental to the team and is shooting just 37.9 percent from the field.
Overall, Morant is averaging 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 37.9 percent from the field and 12.8 percent from 3. He’s failed to clear 34.5 points, rebounds and assists in five of his nine games, and now he takes on the No. 1 defense in the NBA in the Oklahoma City Thunder.
OKC is allowing just 23.8 opponent assists per game (the second fewest in the NBA) and just 20.19 points per game to opposing point guards (the fewest in the NBA).
I can’t get behind Ja to clear this line, especially since he’s shot the ball so poorly all season long.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
I’m buying the Thunder to win this game by a wide margin, and the Grizzlies (-4.0 net rating) have one of the 10-worst net ratings in the NBA.
Memphis was blown out by OKC in the first round of the playoffs in the 2024-25 season, and it is down at least four rotation players for this game. As for OKC, it should have Chet Holmgren healthy for this matchup, which is a huge boost since he has also missed time to open this season.
OKC still has a net rating of +13.6 – by far the best mark in the NBA.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are just 3-7 against the spread, and they’re 0-5 against the number when set as an underdog.
I can’t get behind this shorthanded Grizzlies team against the best squad in the NBA.
Pick: Thunder -10.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
