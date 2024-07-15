Thunder vs. Heat NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 15
The NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League continues on Monday night with a massive slate, starting with the Oklahoma City Thunder facing the Miami Heat.
OKC scored just 69 points on Saturday in its Las Vegas debut, but it does have more summer league experience since it played in the Utah summer league as well this offseason.
Unlike previous seasons where the Thunder were loaded with young talent, they don’t have the same group this season – especially since first-round pick Nikola Topic is out recovering from a knee injury.
Meanwhile, Miami scored 119 points in a win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday, and it has gotten some great performances from first-round pick Kel’el Ware dating back to the California Classic.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch and my best bet for this summer league clash.
Thunder vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder +7.5 (-110)
- Heat -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Thunder: +245
- Heat: -305
Total
- 181.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thunder vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 15
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU, ESPN+
- Thunder record: 0-1
- Heat record: 1-0
Thunder vs. Heat Key Players to Watch
Oklahoma City Thunder
Adam Flagler: Flagler spent most of the 2023-24 season with the OKC Blue of the G League, although he did play in two games in the NBA as well. Flagler is on his way to another deal with the Thunder after he scored 23 points and made 6-of-7 shots from beyond the arc in the Thunder’s Las Vegas Summer League debut – and loss – against the Toronto Raptors.
Miami Heat
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: There’s a chance that we won’t see Miami’s first-round pick from the 2023 NBA Draft the rest of the summer, but if Jaime Jaquez Jr. does play, he’s a must-watch player. JJJ finished with 29 points, 11 rebounds and five assists while shooting 10-for-18 from the field in Miami’s win over the Boston Celtics to open Summer League.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Thunder vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
OKC has won games this summer, but if we’re being honest, there is just less top-line talent on this Thunder roster compared to the Heat.
If Jaquez Jr. plays, Miami will have clearly the best player on the floor, and it’s worth noting that Ware has multiple huge games this summer, including 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and three blocks in the win over Boston.
In addition to that, Miami has more players with NBA experience in Alondes Williams (did not play against Boston), Cole Swider and Josh Christopher.
Miami scored 50 more points than the Thunder in its debut in Vegas, and this spread suggests that the Heat will have JJJ in action.
I’ll roll with the Heat to cover the spread after a strong showing on Saturday.
Pick: Heat -7.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.