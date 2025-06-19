Thunder vs. Pacers Best Prop Bets for Game 6 of NBA Finals (Target Chet Holmgren, Pascal Siakam)
Could Thursday night be the final time we can bet on NBA props until the 2025-26 season?
If the Oklahoma City Thunder are able to win as road favorites in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, that will be the case.
OKC leads the Indiana Pacers 3-2 heading into Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and the Pacers could be in trouble with Tyrese Haliburton (calf) listed as questionable. Haliburton played in Game 5, but he scored just four points and did not look like himself in a loss in OKC.
The Thunder are six-point favorites in this game and massively favored to win the series, but I am eyeing some player props as some of my favorite bets for Game 6.
Here’s a full breakdown of the plays, including picks for Chet Holmgren and Pascal Siakam.
Best Prop Bets for Thunder vs. Pacers Game 6
- Chet Holmgren OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-120)
- Pascal Siakam OVER 21.5 Points (-110)
- Aaron Nesmith OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-180)
Chet Holmgren OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-120)
In this series, Chet Holmgren has been the primary center for the Thunder with Mark Daigneault opting to go small more often than playing Isaiah Hartenstein.
That’s led to some huge rebounding numbers, as Holmgren has 10 or more boards in each of his last three games in the Finals. Overall this postseason, the Thunder big man is averaging 8.8 boards on 16.4 rebound chances per game.
In the Finals, that has jumped to 9.6 rebounds per game on 17.0 chances.
As long as OKC continues to play smaller lineups, I love this prop for Chet against a Pacers team that is grabbing just 48.2 percent of available rebounds in the 2024-25 postseason.
Pascal Siakam OVER 21.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Siakam is worth a look in the prop target on Thursday:
With Halliburton banged up in Game 5, Siakam took on a major role in the Pacers offense, scoring 28 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field. He knocked down 3-of-6 shots from beyond arc, putting together one of his most efficient games of the playoffs.
While Siakam has taken 15 or fewer shots in every game in this series, I expect him to be even more aggressive on Thursday night. Haliburton is going to be limited if he even plays, and the Pacers need an offensive hub if they’re going to have any chance of staying alive in Game 6.
Siakam has some big scoring games in these playoffs, as he’s averaging 21.0 points per game and has 11 games (out of 21) with at least 20 points. While he’s going to need 22 to clear this prop, I wouldn't be shocked if Siakam takes closer to 20 shots in a must-win scenario tonight.
Aaron Nesmith OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-180)
With Haliburton banged up, I don’t mind taking some shots on some Pacers role players, and Aaron Nesmith is one of my favorite targets.
The Pacers wing has made at least two or more 3-pointers in four of the five games in this series, shooting 51.9 percent (14-for-27) from deep. In every game that he’s taken at least five shots from 3 in the Finals, Nesmith has made two or more.
He should get a steady dose of looks on Thursday, especially if the Pacers need to look elsewhere for scoring after Haliburton failed to make a field goal in Game 5.
Nesmith has been awesome from beyond the arc all postseason, shooting 50.4 percent from deep on over five attempts per game.
