Thunder vs. Pacers Opening Odds for NBA Finals Game 3 (OKC Set as Road Favorite)
On Sunday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder knotted up the NBA Finals at one game apiece, and now the series shifts to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana for Game 3 on Wednesday.
After blowing a double-digit fourth quarter lead in Game 1, the Thunder responded in a big way in Game 2, beating the Pacers by 16 points behind a 34-point game from league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
OKC was once again in control from early on in the game, only this time it was able to hold a major advantage in the second half. The win moved the Thunder from -300 to -525 to win the NBA Finals, and oddsmakers still have “Thunder in 5” as the most likely outcome in this series (+200 at DraftKings).
That series outcome is supported in the opening odds for Game 3 on Wednesday night in Indiana. Oddsmakers have set the Thunder as 5.5-point favorites on the road, and there is a concerning trend for the Pacers, as they are 0-3 in Game 3 matchups this postseason, including an 0-2 record at home.
Indiana has pulled off comeback after comeback in the playoffs, but the work the Pacers did in Game 1 could end up going to waste if they can’t at least split at home in the next two games.
Here’s a breakdown of the opening odds for Game 3, including some key betting trends to know before tip off on Wednesday.
Thunder vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Thunder -5.5 (-108)
- Pacers +5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -205
- Pacers: +170
Total
- 228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Thunder were favored by nine points in Game 1 and 11 points in Game 2, so this number has come down considerably ahead of Game 3.
Indiana has not done well as a home underdogs in the 2024-25 season, but really it has struggled against the spread at home overall, going 22-24-3.
Thunder vs. Pacers Game 3 Betting Trends to Know
- The Thunder are 23-19-2 against the spread as road favorites this season.
- The Pacers are 5-6-1 against the spread as home underdogs this season.
- The Pacers have lost back-to-back Game 3 matchups at home (to Cleveland and New York).
- Indiana is 0-3 in Game 3 matchups so far this postseason.
- The Thunder are 4-3 straight up on the road this postseason.
- The OVER is 1-1 so far in this series.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.