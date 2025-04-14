Tigers vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 14
The Milwaukee Brewers have rebounded from a slow start to get to .500 on the season heading into Monday’s matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
Fresh off of a playoff appearance in the 2024 campaign, Detroit is 9-6 to open the 2025 season and has reigning AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal on the mound for the fourth time this season on Monday.
He will take on Tyler Alexander, who has been moved into the rotation by the Brewers after starting the season out of the bullpen.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitchers, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this interleague matchup on Monday night.
Tigers vs. Brewers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Tigers -1.5 (+105)
- Brewers +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Tigers: -170
- Brewers: +142
Total
- 7 (Over -122/Under +102)
Tigers vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Tarik Skubal (1-2, 3.78 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Tyler Alexander (1-0, 2.84 ERA)
Tigers vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 14
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Tigers record: 9-6
- Brewers record: 8-8
Tigers vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tarik Skubal UNDER 18.5 Outs Recorded (-200)
This season, Skubal has yet to clear 18.5 outs, pitching 5.0, 5.2, and 6.0 innings in his first three outings.
The Tigers have limited his pitch count, holding him under 90 pitches in two outings (he’s thrown 93 or fewer in every outing) in 2025. It makes sense that the Tigers want to ease their ace into the season since he did have a major arm injury just a few seasons ago.
Skubal may work through six innings, but asking him to get into the seventh while sitting around 90 pitches may be too much.
Tigers vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Tigers are the team to back on Monday:
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is on the mound for the fourth time this season on Monday, and he’s coming off six scoreless innings in his last outing against the New York Yankees.
On Monday, Skubal gets to face a Milwaukee Brewers team that has really struggled at times to limit its opponents, although it has looked better in recent games.
Still, it’s hard to fade Skubal, who won the Cy Young last season in the American League, and is coming off his best start of the season. The Tigers were an insane 21-10 in Skubal’s 31 outings in 2024.
Meanwhile, the Brewers are starting an opener in Tyler Alexander, as he’s only worked past the fourth inning once in two starts – he also has a pair of relief appearances. That could be an issue since Milwaukee’s bullpen is 28th in MLB in ERA at 6.28.
I’ll back the Tigers to earn a road win with their ace on the bump.
Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-170 at DraftKings)
