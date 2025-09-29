Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for AL Wild Card Game 1
It’s only right that the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians meet in the AL Wild Card round. Cleveland chased down Detroit for the AL Central title, going 6-1 in their final seven meetings.
But everything can change in the postseason, especially with Tarik Skubal facing off against Gavin Williams.
Who will take Game 1 in Cleveland?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Guardians on Tuesday afternoon.
Tigers vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (+120)
- Guardians +1.5 (-147)
Moneyline
- Tigers -165
- Guardians +135
Total
- 6.5 (Over -102/Under -119)
Tigers vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Tarik Skubal (13-6, 2.21 ERA)
- Guardians: Gavin Williams (12-5, 3.06 ERA)
Tigers vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, September 30
- Time: 1:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Tigers record: 87-75
- Guardians record: 88-74
Tigers vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets
Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tarik Skubal OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-123)
Skubal is the AL Cy Young favorite for a reason. Not only did he have a sparkling 2.21 ERA, but he had a whopping 241 strikeouts in 195.1 innings.
The Tigers starter finished the season with two starts against the Guardians, and although Detroit dropped both matchups, the southpaw had nine and eight strikeouts in six innings each time.
Skubal had at least eight strikeouts in 17 of 31 starts this season, with at least 10 in 10 of those outings. Against Cleveland, he had 40 strikeouts in just 28 innings, including a season-high 13 strikeouts back in May.
The lefthander should have a long leash to open the playoffs and that means even more opportunity to rack up the strikeouts.
Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
Cleveland won five straight over Detroit in September before the Tigers salvaged a win in their final regular-season matchup. Two of those five wins – in back-to-back meetings – were against Skubal.
The southpaw has pitched well against the Guardians, allowing just four runs (two earned) in 28 innings across four starts, but his team only went 2-2 in those three games, including a loss as -200 favorites on September 18 and -150 on September 23.
Gavin Williams has been stellar for Cleveland as the Guardians have won each of his last five starts, including his last two both against the Tigers.
This isn’t a slam-dunk bet by any means, but there is no reason for the Guardians to be +135 as home underdogs given how the season finished. Interestingly enough, the Guardians went 18-11 when the line was between +124 and +154 this season.
Pick: Guardians moneyline (+135)
