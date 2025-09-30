Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for AL Wild Card Game 2
The Detroit Tigers scratched and clawed for a 2-1 victory in Game 1 to push the Cleveland Guardians to the brink in Game 2.
However, after the Tigers being heavy favorites in Game 1, it’s the home team slightly favored on Wednesday afternoon.
Can the Guardians force a winner-take-all Game 3?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Guardians on Wednesday afternoon.
Tigers vs. Guardians Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers +1.5 (-191)
- Guardians -1.5 (+155)
Moneyline
- Tigers +100
- Guardians -120
Total
- 7 (Over +101/Under -122)
Tigers vs. Guardians Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Casey Mize (14-6, 3.87 ERA)
- Guardians: Tanner Bibee (12-11, 4.24 ERA)
Tigers vs. Guardians How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, October 1
- Time: 1:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Tigers record: 87-75 (1-0)
- Guardians record: 88-74 (0-1)
Tigers vs. Guardians Best MLB Prop Bets
Guardians Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tanner Bibee OVER 13.5 Outs (-118)
The Guardians turn to Tanner Bibee in Game 2 against the Tigers. The righthander struggled mightily for the majority of the year, but flipped a switch as the calender turned to September.
In the final month of the season, Bibee allowed just four runs in 27.2 innings across his final four starts. His last two starts came against these Tigers, limiting Detroit to one run on a handful of hits through six innings each time.
Bibee’s leash may be short in must-win game, but he should be able to at least get two outs in the fourth inning.
He had at least 14 outs in 29 of his 31 starts this season, and all of his final 14 outings. It’s worth noting that the only two times he didn’t record 14 outs both came on the road, and he has been much better at home this season.
Tigers vs. Guardians Prediction and Pick
There really isn’t much separating these two teams overall. In fact, they’re now both 88-75 when including the postseason in their records.
They also know each other pretty well. They’ve played seven times since September 16, and Cleveland took the first five before Detroit won the final regular-season meeting and Game 1.
I’m expecting the Guardians to win and force a Game 3, largely because of the pitching matchup.
Not only was Bibee tremendous in September (27.2 IP, 4 ER), but he’s been great at home as well. He posted a 3.22 ERA at home as opposed to 5.17 on the road this season.
On the flip side, Mize had a 4.04 ERA on the road, slightly worse than his 3.68 ERA at home, but he’ saw his ERA rise from 2.63 prior to his July 12 start all the way to 3.87 at the end of the season. That was due to allowing 39 ER in 63.1 IP (5.54 ERA) in his final 13 starts, in which the Tigers went 7-6.
The Guardians won Bibee’s last two starts against the Tigers, and Detroit dropped Mize’s last start – 5.1 IP, 7 H, 3 ER – against Cleveland.
Pick: Guardians moneyline (-121)
