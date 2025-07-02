Tigers vs. Nationals Game 2 Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 2
The Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals are one of the handful of matchups who are scheduled to face-off in a double-header today after bad weather postponed several Tuesday matchups.
In this article, we're going to focus in on the second of two games, which is set to be played in the evening. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this interleague showdown.
Tigers vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line, and Total for Game 2
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (+150)
- Nationals +1.5 (-182)
Moneyline
- Tigers -112
- Nationals -104
Total
- Over 8 (-110)
- Under 8 (-110)
Tigers vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers for Game 2
- Detroit: Jack Flaherty, RHP (5-9, 4.80 ERA)
- Washington: MacKenzie Gore, LHP (3-8, 3.09 ERA)
Tigers vs. Nationals How to Watch Game 2
- Date: Wednesday, July 2
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, MASN 2
- Tigers Record: 53-32
- Nationals Record: 35-49
Tigers vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Gleyber Torres OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+120) via FanDuel
In today's edition of Painting Corners, I broke down why I'm betting on Gleyber Torres of the Tigers to have a big game:
Torres has posted much stronger numbers when facing left-handed pitching this season. His batting average improves from .277 against righties to 3.03 against lefties, and his slugging percentage increases from .395 to .561. Tonight, in the second half of their double-header against the Nationals, the Tigers will face a left-handed starter in MacKenzie Gore. Let's back Torres in this spot to record at least two bases.
Tigers vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
The Nationals certainly have the advantage when it comes to starting pitchers, but that's not enough for me to sway away from the Tigers today. Detroit leads all of Major League Baseball in OPS over the past 30 days at .817. The Nationals, on the other hand, rank 22nd in that time frame at .692.
Even if MacKenzie Gore is able to keep the Tigers' offense in check, Washington will eventually have to turn to its bullpen, which has been the worst in baseball in 2025. The Nationals have a bullpen ERA of 5.84, meaning each of their opponents will always be live for a come back no matter the score late in a game.
I'll back the Tigers to win the second half of today's interleague double-header.
Pick: Tigers -112 via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
