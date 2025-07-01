Tigers vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 1
The Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals open a three-game interleague series on Tuesday following a day off for both teams. This will be their only matchup of the season. Detroit enters the series after taking two of three at home against Minnesota, while Washington is coming off a road series win over the Angels.
Jack Flaherty (5-9, 4.80 ERA) takes the mound for Detroit coming off a six-inning outing where he allowed three earned runs in a loss to Oakland, with his team dropping each of his last three starts. Trevor Williams (3-9, 5.65 ERA) gave up four earned runs over five innings in his most recent loss to San Diego, and with just one team win in his last five outings.
Let’s get down to business with a betting angle for the series opener on Tuesday.
Tigers vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (+106)
- Nationals +1.5 (-128)
Moneyline
- Tigers (-156)
- Nationals (+132)
Total
- Over 8 (-102)
- Under 8 (-120)
Tigers vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Jack Flaherty (5-9, 4.80 ERA)
- Nationals: Trevor Williams (3-9, 5.65 ERA)
Tigers vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2025
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN 2, FDSN Detroit
- Tigers Record: 53-32
- Nationals Record: 35-49
Tigers vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jack Flaherty Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-140 at FanDuel)
Flaherty has routinely dominated in similar matchups — he’s struck out at least nine batters in three of his last four starts as a favorite against NL opponents, including a six-inning, nine-strikeout shutout of the Cubs on June 8. In his most recent outing on June 25 versus the Athletics, he recorded seven strikeouts in six innings.
Washington’s hitters have been feast or famine on the strikeout front: the Nationals struck out 131 times against right-handed pitchers between June 1 and July 1, averaging over 7.3 strikeouts per game. That makes them the third-most strikeout-prone team in baseball.
Flaherty enters this game with 100 strikeouts in 84.1 innings, ranking tied for 24th in MLB in total Ks this season — a sign of his sustained ability to generate whiffs. He also brings an elite 1.23 WHIP, ensuring plenty of opportunities for strikeouts.
Tigers vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
SI’s Iain MacMillan wrote on taking the Tigers moneyline for this game in his Tuesday MLB best bets write-up. MacMillan touched on the Tigers' offense being the hottest in baseball, leading the league in OPS over the past month, while the Nationals have struggled at the plate and will send Williams and his shaky 5.65 ERA to the mound. Detroit is well-positioned to take its 54th win of the season on the road against an unfamiliar opponent.
Pick: Tigers (-150 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.