Tigers vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, June 21
Fresh off of a 14-run performance on Friday night, the Tampa Bay Rays are looking to build on their win over the AL-leading Detroit Tigers in Game 2 on Saturday afternoon.
This is the first game (12:10 p.m. EST) to start on Saturday, and bettors have a loaded slate of action to watch the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.
Detroit is starting Sawyer Gipson-Long in this matchup, although he likely won’t pitch deep into the matchup since he’s come out of the bullpen for two of his three outings in 2025.
The Rays will counter with Ryan Pepiot (3.11 ERA), who spun eight innings of one-run ball in his last start against the Baltimore Orioles.
Oddsmakers have the Rays set as favorites at home in this matchup, but should bettors trust them to win two straight against this Tigers squad?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Saturday’s action.
Tigers vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Tigers +1.5 (-187)
- Rays -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline
- Tigers: +111
- Rays: -136
Total
- 9 (Over +100/Under -121)
Tigers vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-0, 3.97 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Ryan Pepiot (4-6, 3.11 ERA)
Tigers vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 21
- Time: 12:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, FDSSUN, FDSDET
- Tigers record: 48-29
- Rays record: 42-34
Tigers vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+295)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Riley Greene is one of my favorite players to bet on to go deep on Saturday:
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is red hot right now, hitting .375 with three home runs over the last week, pushing his season total to 17.
On Saturday, he’ll take on Tampa Bay Rays righty Ryan Pepiot, who has a 3.11 ERA, but has also allowed 14 homers in his 15 outings this season.
In his career, against Pepiot, Greene is 2-for-5 with a home run, and I like him to add to that today. The left-handed slugger has dominated against right-handed pitching in 2025, hitting 16 of his 17 homers against righties while posting a .314/.358/.608 slash line.
He’s a great target in this market for this afternoon matchup.
Tigers vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
Tampa Bay hasn’t fared too well in Pepiot’s starts this season, going just 6-9 straight up, but the righty has just a 2.53 ERA over his last 11 outings. So, it’s more on the Tampa Bay bullpen and offense if they want to get a win on Saturday.
I’m not sure I trust the Tigers and Gipson-Long, as Detroit has a 3.78 bullpen ERA and was rocked with Jack Flaherty on the mound on Friday.
The Rays actually have the No. 2 bullpen ERA in MLB (3.11) this season, so if Pepiot keeps them in it early, I like their chances to hold on to a lead.
At home this season, the Rays are 26-2, including a 5-5 mark with Pepiot on the mound.
The young righty has pitched much better as of late, and I think he could be worth backing her with the Tigers going with a bullpen game on Saturday.
Pick: Rays Moneyline (-136 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.