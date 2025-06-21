Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Shohei Ohtani, Riley Greene)
If you’re looking for some fun MLB props to bet, you’ve come to the right place.
Every day at SI Betting, we share our favorite home run picks for the action, and Friday turned out to be one of the best days of the season. Both Aaron Judge and Ketel Marte hit home runs on Friday, hitting two of the three picks that yours truly put together.
Can the momentum keep going on Saturday?
With a loaded slate and plenty of afternoon action, here’s where I’m leaning in the home run market on June 21.
Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Saturday, June 21
- Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+295)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+360)
- Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+150)
Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+295)
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is red hot right now, hitting .375 with three home runs over the last week, pushing his season total to 17.
On Saturday, he’ll take on Tampa Bay Rays righty Ryan Pepiot, who has a 3.11 ERA, but has also allowed 14 homers in his 15 outings this season.
In his career, against Pepiot, Greene is 2-for-5 with a home run, and I like him to add to that today. The left-handed slugger has dominated against right-handed pitching in 2025, hitting 16 of his 17 homers against righties while posting a .314/.358/.608 slash line.
He’s a great target in this market for this afternoon matchup.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to Hit a Home Run (+360)
Whenever the Arizona Diamondbacks are facing the Colorado Rockies, I’m looking to target a player to go deep – like I did with Marte on Friday.
On Saturday, I’m targeting Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who has been elite against left-handed pitching in the 2025 season, hitting .303 with a trio of home runs. On Saturday, Gurriel will take on Rockies lefty Carson Palmquist, who has a 7.76 ERA this season and has given up seven homers in six appearances.
The total for this game is all the way up at 12.5, so oddsmakers are expecting some fireworks on offense.
Gurriel has been great over the last 28 days, hitting .330, and he should tee off on this weak Rockies pitching staff. Following Palmquist, the Rockies will turn to a bullpen that has a 4.71 ERA and has given up 40 homers in the 2025 season.
Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+150)
The NL MVP favorite, Shohei Ohtani already has 25 home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 season, and I love his matchup to go deep again on Saturday.
Ohtani and the Dodgers are taking on Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals, and Irvin has struggled with the long ball this season, allowing 14 in his 15 outings. The right-hander enters this start with a 4.23 ERA, and he’s struggled against Ohtani in his career.
The Dodgers superstar has yet to homer off of Irvin, but he is 4-for-8 with a double, posting 1.181 OPS against him. This season, Ohtani has homered 21 times against right-handed pitching, and he has a favorable matchup once Irvin exits this game.
The Nationals rank 29th in MLB in bullpen ERA (5.71), and their ‘pen has allowed 32 homers so far this season.
