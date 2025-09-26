Tigers vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Sept. 26
The Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox are in the thick of the Wild Card race as they face off in the final regular-season series.
The Tigers have been in a tailspin, ending an eight-game slide with a 4-2 win in Cleveland on Thursday night. On the other side, the Red Sox return home after taking two of three in Tampa Bay and Toronto.
Who will come out on top on Friday night?
Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Red Sox on Friday night.
Tigers vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (+163)
- Red Sox +1.5 (-201)
Moneyline
- Tigers +100
- Red Sox -122
Total
- 8.5 (Over -120/Under -101)
Tigers vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers
- Tigers: Casey Mize (14-6, 3.91 ERA)
- Red Sox: Kyle Harrison (1-1, 3.58 ERA)
Tigers vs. Red Sox How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 26
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV+
- Tigers record: 86-73
- Red Sox record: 87-72
Tigers vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets
Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet
- Masataka Yoshida OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-142)
Masataka Yoshida has been heating up at the right time for the Red Sox.
After missing the first half of the season and struggling through August, the slugger has put together a nice month of September. He is 20 for 60 (.333) with 11 RBI and eight runs in 17 September games.
Yoshida has been particularly hot in his last nine games, going 14 for 35 (.400) with a home run, three doubles, eight RBI, and four runs scored. He went over 1.5 HRR in seven of those nine contests.
Casey Mize has been fading in the second half, and this is a great chance for Yoshida and the Sox to capitalize.
Tigers vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick
I broke down this game in Friday’s edition of SI Betting’s best bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – and I’m taking the Red Sox as home favorites:
I’m running it back with the Red Sox on Friday after they failed to complete the sweep in Toronto on Thursday night. Still, they took two of three on the road for the second straight series and control their fate for a playoff spot.
The Sox will be back at Fenway Park for the final weekend of the season. They’re 46-32 at home this season (41-40 on the road), and 37-26 as home favorites. The Tigers are 15-19 as road underdogs.
Kyle Harrison limited the Rays to one run on four hits across six innings in his first start with the Red Sox. Meanwhile, Casey Mize has fallen off in the second half. After allowing 33 runs (31 earned) in 88.2 innings in the first half for a 3.15 ERA, he has equalled those exact numbers in just 54 innings in the second half for a 5.17 ERA.
The Tigers have been sliding, and I expect that to continue as Boston looks to clinch a playoff spot in the final weekend.
Pick: Red Sox moneyline (-122)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
