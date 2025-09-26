Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Tigers-Red Sox, Rangers-Guardians, Astros-Angels)
We’ve made it to the final weekend of the regular season, and there is still much to be decided.
All 30 teams are in action on the final Friday of the regular season, and there are quite a few bets worth making to kick off the last weekend of full-slate action.
My best bets for tonight include a home favorite as well as both an under and over.
Let’s get right into the best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Friday, September 26.
MLB Best Bets for Thursday, Sept. 25
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Boston Red Sox moneyline (-122) vs. Detroit Tigers
- Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians Under 7.5 (-119)
- Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Over 9 (-108)
Boston Red Sox moneyline (-122) vs. Detroit Tigers
I’m running it back with the Red Sox on Friday after they failed to complete the sweep in Toronto on Thursday night. Still, they took two of three on the road for the second straight series and control their fate for a playoff spot.
The Sox will be back at Fenway Park for the final weekend of the season. They’re 46-32 at home this season (41-40 on the road), and 37-26 as home favorites. The Tigers are 15-19 as road underdogs.
Kyle Harrison limited the Rays to one run on four hits across six innings in his first start with the Red Sox. Meanwhile, Casey Mize has fallen off in the second half. After allowing 33 runs (31 earned) in 88.2 innings in the first half for a 3.15 ERA, he has equalled those exact numbers in just 54 innings in the second half for a 5.17 ERA.
The Tigers have been sliding, and I expect that to continue as Boston looks to clinch a playoff spot in the final weekend.
Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians Under 7.5 (-119)
The Rangers and Guardians are two of the most profitable teams when betting the Under this season. Cleveland is 84-69 to the Under, with Texas right there at 87-69 as well. They’ve also both gone Under the total in seven of their last 10 contests.
Texas has seemingly packed it in here at the end of the season. The Rangers have lost nine of their last 10 games, scoring more than four runs just once. They were held to two runs or fewer in five of those games, and three runs in two others.
While Jack Leiter may give up a few runs to the Guardians, Slade Cecconi has allowed a total of two runs in his last three starts. We may run the risk of Cleveland breaking the game open later, but that’s a risk I’m willing to take given how these teams have played this season.
Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Over 9 (-108)
The Astros and Angels should be in for a high-scoring game on Friday night as Houston pushes for a Wild Card spot.
We have a battle between two pitchers with ERAs close to five with Jason Alexander (4.83 ERA) facing off against Kyle Hendricks (4.79 ERA).
Alexander allowed seven runs while getting just four outs against the Mariners last time out as his underwhelming underlying metrics caught up with him. Hendricks also had a horrid start recently, allowing nine runs in 3.1 innings to those same Mariners on September 14.
The Astros broke out of a slump in a big way with 11 runs on Thursday against the Athletics, and the Angels scored at least three runs in all three games against Kansas City.
These teams should be able to get to double-digit runs on Friday night.
