Tigers vs. Rockies Prediction and Odds for May 6 (Bet This Riley Greene Prop on Tuesday)
The Detroit Tigers are off to a fast start in the 2025 season, and they have a chance to pull off a sweep in their series this week against the six-win Colorado Rockies.
Oddsmakers have set the Tigers as major favorites in Game 1 on the road, and this matchup features two young pitchers that could be key cogs in their respective rotations for years to come.
Jackson Jobe will make his sixth start of the season for Detroit against Colorado’s Chase Dollander, who has struggled in his first five outings of the 2025 campaign.
The Rockies have been slightly better at home (4-11) than on the road, but it’s hard to trust them against a potential playoff team.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s game.
Tigers vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (-118)
- Rockies +1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Tigers: -185
- Rockies: +154
Total
- 9.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Tigers vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Jackson Jobe (2-0, 3.38 ERA)
- Colorado: Chase Dollander (2-3, 6.48 ERA)
Tigers vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 6
- Time: 8:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): COLR, FDSDET
- Tigers record: 22-13
- Rockies record: 6-28
Tigers vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+425)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Riley Greene could go deep at Coors Field:
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is off to a great start in 2025, hitting eight homers while batting .274. He’s thrived against right-handed pitching, hitting seven of his eight homers against them while posting a .884 OPS.
On Tuesday, Greene is playing at the homer-friendly Coors Field, and he’s taking on a young pitcher in Chase Dollander that has been prone to the home run in 2025.
Dollander has given up eight homers in five starts, posting a 6.48 ERA overall. Colorado’s bullpen has also allowed 13 homers in the 2025 season.
Greene should continue his hot start to the season on Tuesday.
Tigers vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
Betting on the Rockies simply isn’t a good investment this season.
Not only is Colorado only 6-28 straight up, but it has the second-worst run line record in the 2025 season (12-22). So, not only are the Rockies losing, but they’re losing by wide margins in the 2025 campaign.
This season, the Tigers are 5-0 in Jobe’s starts, even though he’s posted a 4.95 Fielding Independent Pitching. The youngster has only gotten through five innings in three of his five outings, but the Detroit bullpen has been elite in 2025, posting a 2.57 ERA (third-best in the league).
As for Dollander, he enters this start with a 6.48 ERA and has given up four or more runs in three of his five outings. With the Colorado offense also ranking dead last in runs scored and OPS, I can’t back the Rockies to win this game.
Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-185 at DraftKings)
