Tigers vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, June 5
The Detroit Tigers are looking to take their series against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, as they’re set as -218 favorites to win the series finale.
Detroit won the first and third games of this matchup, but the White Sox did pick up a win in Game 2. Chicago has just 19 wins in the 2025 season, but most of those have come at home, where it is 13-17 straight up.
On Thursday, the Tigers have youngster Casey Mize on the mound as he aims to build on an impressive 6-1 win/loss record this season. The White Sox will counter with Sean Burke (3-6, 4.20 ERA).
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Thursday’s contest.
Tigers vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (-130)
- White Sox +1.5 (+110)
Moneyline
- Tigers: -218
- White Sox: +180
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Tigers vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Casey Mize (6-1, 2.82 ERA)
- Chicago: Sean Burke (3-6, 4.20 ERA)
Tigers vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, June 5
- Time: 2:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, FDSDET
- Tigers record: 41-22
- White Sox record: 19-43
Tigers vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Casey Mize OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-120)
This season, Mize ranks in the 70th percentile in whiff percentage, even though his strikeout percentage is in just the 48th percentile.
Mize has five or more strikeouts in five of his nine starts this season, and the White Sox rank 18th in the league in strikeouts per game. Mize also has at least four punchouts in seven of his nine outings.
Tigers vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
My best bet for this game is to pick a winner, but only I’m backing the starting pitcher to record the win.
Rather than laying the massive moneyline price with the Tigers, I shared in today’s best prop bets for SI Betting why taking Casey Mize to record a win is a better value:
Detroit Tigers starter Casey Mize is off to a great start in the 2025 season, leading the Tigers to a 7-2 record in his nine starts while posting a 2.82 ERA.
He has a favorable matchup as a big favorite against the Chicago White Sox, who are just 19-43 in the 2025 campaign.
I want to back the Tigers – who have the best record in the AL – but doing so is tough on the run line given how heavily favored they are. So, instead, I’m going to bet on Mize to record a win at plus money.
Mize has a win/loss record of 6-1, earning the decision in all but two of his starts and six of his seven wins. The Tigers should be able to jump on Sean Burke (3-6, 4.20 ERA) in this matchup and gain an early lead for Mize.
Pick: Casey Mize to Record a Win (+120 at DraftKings)
