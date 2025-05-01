Timberwolves NBA Championship Odds are Patently Disrespectful
The Minnesota Timberwolves dispatched the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, needing only five games to send LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Co. packing to Cancun.
Despite that impressive performance, oddsmakers still don't give the T-Wolves a real chance to win the NBA Championship.
The T-Wolves are +2300 at FanDuel Sportsbook to win the NBA Championship, behind the Thunder (+140), Celtics (+195), Cavs (+480) and Warriors (+2100). However, those odds represent only a 4.2% implied probability of occurring.
While the Thunder, Celtics, and Cavs being ahead of the Timberwolves in the odds makes sense given they’ve also advanced to their conference semifinals and had some of the best records in the NBA regular season, the Warriors being ahead of the Timberwolves seems disrespectful. They’re up 3-2 in their opening-round series against the Rockets, but still haven’t booked a trip to the semifinals yet.
FanDuel isn’t the only sportsbook favoring the Warriors. At BetMGM and Bet365, the Timberwolves (+2000) are also behind the Warriors (+1800) on the NBA Championship oddsboard.
The winner of the Warriors-Rockets series advances to face the Timberwolves in the next round. What these odds also signal is the Warriors will be the betting favorites to beat the Timberwolves if Golden State advances.
At DraftKings, the Timberwolves are +1700 to win the title, tied with the Warriors on the oddsboard. While that seems more appropriate, if you want to bet on the T-Wolves to win the title, you should do it on FanDuel. Longer odds mean a potential higher payout.
Despite losing to the Rockets last night, the Warriors are 5-point favorites at FanDuel against Houston in Game 6 at home. That game is on Friday night.
Here are the current NBA Championship betting odds at FanDuel, which has the most favorable lines on this market among the four sportsbooks mentioned.
NBA Championship Odds
- Oklahoma City Thunder +140
- Boston Celtics +195
- Cleveland Cavaliers +480
- Golden State Warriors +2100
- Minnesota Timberwolves +2300
- Denver Nuggets +3800
- Los Angeles Clippers +4100
- New York Knicks +4400
- Indiana Pacers +6500
- Houston Rockets +12000
- Detroit Pistons +47000
