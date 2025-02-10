Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 10
The Minnesota Timberwolves are surging in the Western Conference right now, jumping to the No. 6 seed in the West while winning eight of their last 10 games (and three straight) heading into Monday’s meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Cleveland holds the best record in the East through 52 games this season, and it’s set as a major favorite with four key rotation players on the injury report for Minnesota.
Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo are both out while Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley are listed as questionable. If Edwards sits, this line could move even further in the Cavs’ favor.
Cleveland enters this game as a 9.5-point favorite at home, and it already has a seven-point road win against the Wolves (back in January) this season.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction on Monday night.
Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves +9.5 (-108)
- Cavs -9.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: +320
- Cavs: -410
Total
- 229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 10
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports North
- Timberwolves record: 30-23
- Cavs record: 42-10
Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Mike Conley – questionable
- Donte DiVincenzo – out
- Julius Randle – out
- Anthony Edwards – questionable
- Jesse Edwards – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Isaac Okoro – out
- JT Thor – out
- Dean Wade – out
Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Minnesota Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Naz Reid OVER 18.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Naz Reid is a great bet in his points prop tonight:
I’m buying Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid on Monday with Anthony Edwards questionable and both Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo out.
Reid has entered the starting lineup over the last five games with Randle out, averaging 19.6 points on 16.0 shots per game, clearing this line three times.
In addition to that, Reid torched the Cleveland Cavaliers off the bench earlier this season, scoring 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting (4-for-8 from 3).
I wouldn’t be shocked to see another big scoring game from Reid, especially since he’s attempted 19, 19, 16 and 16 shots over his last four games. That usage makes him a great target at this number.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 4.5 Assists (-110)
This season, Mitchell is averaging 4.7 assists per game, but he’s picked up five or more dimes in 10 of his last 11 games dating back to Cleveland’s last matchup with Minnesota.
Over that stretch, Mitchell is averaging 5.8 assists per game, and he had seven dimes against the Wolves back on Jan. 18. Until Mitchell starts falling back in his assist prop, he’s a must bet anything under 5.5 tonight.
Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Even with Edwards missing the Wolves’ last game, they’ve taken three straight games and are playing some of their best basketball of the 2024-25 season.
Minnesota ranks third in net rating, third in offensive rating and fourth in defensive rating over its last 10 games, showing signs that it can be as good as the squad that made the Western Conference Finals last season.
On top of that, the Wolves have the best against the spread record in the NBA as road underdogs, going 6-2 in eight games.
Cleveland has done a great job covering the spread as a home favorite (18-10 against the spread), but this may be a few too many points to give the Wolves if Edwards plays.
The Cavs are still playing elite basketball as of late – ranking fifth in net rating in their last 10 games – but they’ve gone just 6-4 over that stretch. I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Wolves hang around on the road tonight.
Pick: Timberwolves +9.5 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
