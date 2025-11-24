Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 24
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and they’re favored on the road against the Sacramento Kings on Monday.
The Kings are coming off arguably their best win of the 2025-26 season, knocking off the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night to win their fourth game of the season. That win came without Domantas Sabonis, who is out multiple weeks with a torn meniscus.
So, it’s not a surprise that the Kings are home dogs against a Minnesota frontcourt that features Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert.
These teams have already played multiple times this season with the Wolves winning by 27 on the road and 14 at home in an NBA Cup clash.
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Timberwolves -9.5 (-115)
- Kings +9.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -395
- Kings: +310
Total
- 238.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Timberwolves vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 24
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Timberwolves record: 10-6
- Kings record: 4-13
Timberwolves vs. Kings Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Enrique Freeman – available
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – questionable
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
Kings Injury Report
- Domantas Sabonis – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Dylan Cardwell – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Timberwolves vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Edwards UNDER 4.5 Assists (-119)
In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting, I shared why I’m fading Anthony Edwards as a passer:
Edwards has gotten off to a solid start in the 2025-26 season, averaging 26.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, but he may be overvalued in the prop market as a passer.
The Timberwolves have used Edwards as their de-facto point guard this season, but he’s only picked up five or more dimes in five of his 12 games while averaging just 6.5 potential assists per night.
So, to clear this prop against the Sacramento Kings, Edwards is going to need to go well above his season average or have his teammates convert just about every assist chance they get. The Kings are just 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but Edwards has seen his actual assists per game drop from 4.5 to 3.5 while his potential assists have gone from 8.4 to 6.5 from last season to this season.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
Minnesota has won both meetings between these teams by 14 or more points, and the Wolves are 5-3 straight up on the road this season.
With Sabonis out, there is very little room for error for this Kings team that ranks 27th in net rating (-11.5), 26th in offensive rating and 28th in defensive rating this season.
To make matters worse, the Kings are just 1-6 against the spread at home, posting an average scoring margin of -15.1 in those games.
The Timberwolves are up to sixth in the NBA in net rating (+5.5), and that comes with Anthony Edwards missing time to begin the season.
I’m going to roll with the Wolves on the road given their dominance over the Kings already this season.
Pick: Timberwolves -9.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
