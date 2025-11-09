Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 9
The Minnesota Timberwolves are back over .500 in the 2025-26 season, and they’ll take on a struggling Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
The Kings are just 3-6 straight up and 4-5 against the spread through nine games. They also rank in the bottom 10 in the league in offensive rating, defensive rating and net rating.
Anthony Edwards (hamstring) is back in action for the Wolves, and they rebounded from a loss to the New York Knicks by beating the Utah Jazz by 40 – 137-97 – in their last game.
Oddsmakers have the Wolves favored on the road on Sunday, but can they cover?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Timberwolves -5.5 (-105)
- Kings +5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -218
- Kings: +180
Total
- 237.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Timberwolves vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Timberwolves record: 5-4
- Kings record: 3-6
Timberwolves vs. Kings Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Donte DiVincenzo – available
- Enrique Freeman – out
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
- Terrence Shannon Jr. – questionable
Kings Injury Report
- Dylan Caldwell – out
- Keegan Murray – out
- Daeqwan Plowden – out
- Domantas Sabonis – questionable
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Timberwolves vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-157)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why DiVincenzo is worth a bet in the prop market against Sacramento:
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo has shot the ball at a high rate this season, averaging over three 3-pointers per game while knocking them down at a 42.3 percent clip.
He’s made three or more shots from deep in seven of his nine games, including three games with five or more made 3s. After a 1-for-4 day from deep in a 40-point win over the Utah Jazz, I expect DiVincenzo to have a lot more volume on the road against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.
DiVincenzo has at least seven 3-point attempts in six of his nine games, and he took 12, 13 and 11 3-pointers in his first three games of November, making at least five shots from deep in each game.
He’s worth a look against a Kings team that is 15th in the league in opponent 3-point percentage this season.
Timberwolves vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
The Timberwolves are one of the best OVER teams in the NBA right now, hitting it in seven of their nine games, and the Kings aren’t far behind, going OVER in six of nine games.
These two teams profile perfectly as OVER squads because of weak defenses and offenses that can put up big numbers when they’re clicking.
Minnesota is fifth in offensive rating and 22nd in defensive rating while the Kings are 24th in offense and 26th in defense this season. I don’t mind betting on the Wolves to cover here either, but they are pretty big road favorites for a team with a bottom-10 defense.
Plus, the Kings are a top-10 team in pace this season and should have Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and potentially Domantas Sabonis (questionable) all in action on Sunday.
I’ll bet on a high-scoring affair to close Sunday’s NBA action.
Pick: OVER 237.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
