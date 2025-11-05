Timberwolves vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 5
Two teams that have been intertwined since right before the 2024-25 season because of a blockbuster trade will face off for the first time in the 2025-26 season on Wednesday.
The New York Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns host the Minnesota Timberwolves and Julius Randle, who are coming off a win against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.
Minnesota has been playing without Anthony Edwards (hamstring), but it’s won two games in a row and is looking to get back to the Western Conference Finals for the third time in as many seasons. Now, Edwards has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Wednesday’s matchup.
The Knicks, who made the Eastern Conference Finals last season, are 4-3 this season, winning four games in a row at home.
They knocked off Chicago and Washington in a back-to-back on Sunday and Monday, and now the Knicks are favored at home on Wednesday.
There are a lot of familiar faces on both sides in this matchup, which should make for an interesting game.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Wednesday’s battle between two playoff contenders.
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves +3.5 (-105)
- Knicks -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: +140
- Knicks: -166
Total
- 227.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Timberwolves vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Timberwolves record: 4-3
- Knicks record: 4-3
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Anthony Edwards – questionable
- Donte DiVincenzo – available
- Rob Dillingham – available
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
- Enrique Freeman – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 3-Pointers (-142)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why DiVincenzo is a great prop target:
Donte DiVincenzo returns to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, as the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the New York Knicks.
This is a great matchup for DiVincenzo, who is shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range on eight attempts per game.
The Knicks currently rank 29th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and opponent 3-point percentage (39.6). That sets up well for DiVincenzo, who has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in six games in a row.
He should get plenty of looks from deep on Wednesday night, and even if Anthony Edwards returns, DiVincenzo should remain a key part of the Minnesota rotation after moving into the starting lineup to begin this season.
Timberwolves vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
With Edwards potentially returning on Wednesday night, this could be a high-scoring game between two talented offenses.
The OVER is 5-2 in Minnesota’s game this season and 4-3 in the Knicks’ seven games, and New York has been a much better team that home than on the road, ranking 12th in the NBA in offensive rating at Madison Square Garden.
Meanwhile, the Wolves are No. 9 in the league in offensive rating overall – even with Edwards missing several games to start the season. The Knicks have struggled defensively, allowing a ton of 3-pointers, and Minnesota ranks third in the league in 3-point percentage so far this season.
I think 227.5 is a little low, especially if Edwards ends up playing tonight.
Pick: OVER 227.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
