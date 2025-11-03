Timberwolves vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 3
The Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to survive in a tough Western Conference with Anthony Edwards (hamstring) out of the lineup, and they have a must-win game on the road on Monday night.
The Wolves are taking on the Brooklyn Nets, who are winless in the 2025-26 season and coming off a 24-point loss against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Brooklyn ranks dead last in the NBA in defensive rating, and it’s a team that is clearly in the tanking mode for this season.
Meanwhile, the Wolves are 3-3 and 2-1 on the road heading into this matchup. They knocked off the Charlotte Hornets in their last game, and they’re heavily favored in this matchup.
Can the Nets pull off an upset on the second night of a back-to-back?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Timberwolves vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Timberwolves -8.5 (-115)
- Nets +8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -375
- Nets: +295
Total
- 226.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Timberwolves vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
Timberwolves vs. Nets Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Rob Dillingham – available
- Rocco Zikarsky – out
- Anthony Edwards – out
- Donte DiVincenzo – available
- Enrique Freeman – out
Nets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Timberwolves vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Julius Randle OVER 24.5 Points (-117)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m high on Julius Randle in a matchup with Brooklyn:
Since Anthony Edwards went down against Indiana with a hamstring injury a few games ago, Randle has scored 31 (against the Pacers), 24, 33 and 30 points while taking 18.0 shots per game. He's cleared 24.5 points in four of his six games this season, averaging 27.2 points per game while shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from 3.
Someone has to score the ball for this Minnesota team, and Donte DiVincenzo and Naz Reid have gotten off to relatively slow starts in the 2025-26 season. So, Randle is likely going to be called upon to be the 1A in this offense on Monday against a terrible Brooklyn Nets team.
The Nets rank dead last in the NBA in defensive rating this season, and they've given up 128.0 points per game, good for 29th in the league. To make matters worse for Brooklyn, it is 27th in opponent points in the paint per game.
All of that lines up well for Randle's bully-ball style, and I expect him to clear this number with ease if his shot volume remains in the upper teens to low 20s.
Timberwolves vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
The Timberwolves are a league-worst 1-5 against the spread this season, so even though Brooklyn is awful, I don’t love the idea of laying 8.5 points on the road with Edwards out.
Instead, I’m looking to the OVER in this matchup, as the Nets are dead last in the NBA in defensive rating and have given up 128 points per game. If that number holds on Monday, it would mean a 99-point showing from Brooklyn would be enough to hit the OVER in this game.
Brooklyn hasn’t been awful on offense (it’s 23rd in offensive rating and 20th in effective field goal percentage), and it’s hit the OVER in four of six games this season.
The Wolves have hit the OVER at the same clip, and they actually rank just 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating. I wouldn’t be shocked to see at least one of these teams hit the 120s on Monday night.
Pick: OVER 226.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
