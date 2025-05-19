Timberwolves vs. Thunder Opening Odds for Game 1 of Western Conference Finals
The Western Conference Finals are set!
For the second straight season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have reached the Western Conference Finals, and this time they’ll play Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder after OKC dominated the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the second round on Sunday.
Game 1 in this series is scheduled for Tuesday night, a quick turnaround for an OKC team that had to grind through seven games against Nikola Jokic and company.
However, oddsmakers are buying the Thunder to win Game 1 – and the series – in the latest odds. OKC is a 7.5-point favorite in Game 1 at home, but it’s worth noting that OKC lost Game 1 of its last series despite going 35-6 at Paycom Center in the regular season.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have been off for a long stretch after taking care of the Golden State Warriors in just five games in the second round.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds for Game 1 to prepare bettors to make some picks for Tuesday’s Western Conference Finals action.
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves +7.5 (-108)
- Thunder -7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: +230
- Thunder: -285
Total
- 215 (Over -110/Under -110)
During the regular season, these teams split their four games, so it’s a little surprising to see the Thunder favored by so much – even at home.
OKC won by eight at home and seven on the road during the regular season while losing by 15 on the road and three at home (in overtime) in the other two meetings.
During the second round against Denver, OKC was just 2-5 against the spread, playing a bunch of close games. It covered in Game 2 (a 43-point win) and Game 7 (a 32-point win), but did not cover in any of the closely-contested matchups.
Minnesota went 8-2 through the first two rounds of the playoffs, easily discarding the Los Angeles Lakers and the Steph Curry-less Warriors.
Overall, the Wolves are an impressive 11-6 against the spread when set as road underdogs in the 2024-25 season.
In the series odds, OKC is favored (-330) to advance to the NBA Finals. The Thunder finished the regular season with the best net rating in the NBA, but the Wolves weren’t far behind, ranking fourth in that statistic ahead of the playoffs.
