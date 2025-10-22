Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 22
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are road favorites on Wednesday, Oct. 22 in their season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Portland added Jrue Holiday to the fold in the offseason, but it still has a lot of young players that are still finding their footing in the league, meaning this could be a year in the play-in tournament picture or in a rebuild for Portland.
The Wolves, on the other hand, are hoping to get back to the Western Conference Finals for the third season in a row. They lost Nickeil Alexander-Walker this offseason, but they did bring back Julius Randle and Naz Reid to a solid core that beat the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in the playoffs last season.
Can Ant Man take the next step to help the Wolves reach the Finals?
It starts with Wednesday’s game against Portland. Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and more for this Western Conference battle.
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Timberwolves -4.5 (-112)
- Trail Blazers +4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -185
- Trail Blazers: +154
Total
- 221.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): KUNP and FDSN
- Timberwolves record: 0-0
- Trail Blazers record: 0-0
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Anthony Edwards -- questionable
- Rocco Zikarsky -- available
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Robert Williams III -- out
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Edwards UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-118)
Edwards really took a step forward as a 3-point shooter last season, attempting 10.3 shots per game from beyond the arc (up from 6.7 the previous season) and knocked down 39.5 percent of them (a career-high).
Yet, I’m fading him in this matchup on Wednesday night.
Portland was one of the better defensive teams in the league in the second half of last season, and it held opponents to just 12.7 made 3s per game – the fourth-best mark in the NBA.
Edwards had an 0-for-9 game from 3 against Portland last season (although he did clear this line twice in his other games), and he should have a tough matchup with Toumani Camara on opening night.
I don’t mind taking the UNDER, even if Edwards pushes double-digit attempts.
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
I’m intrigued to see what this Portland team looks like this season, as it has a strange mix of veterans and young players.
Portland took a step forward in the second half of the 2024-25 season, nearly making the play-in tournament, but it should have a tough time with a Minnesota team that has made back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances.
The Blazers are down one of their lead guards in Scoot Henderson, and they don’t have a go-to scorer on the roster that bettors can count on night in and night out. Could that be Shaedon Sharpe this season? Maybe, but I’m not ready to go all in on this Blazers team yet.
The Wolves really found their groove after the All-Star break last season, posting the fifth-best net rating in the NBA.
Now that this core has a season together under its belt, I think the Wolves are worth a bet at this small price on opening night.
Pick: Timberwolves -4.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
