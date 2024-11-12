Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
The three-win Portland Trail Blazers open up Group Play in the 2024 NBA Cup against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards on Tuesday night.
Ant and the Wolves are 6-4 to start the 2024-25 season, but they failed to score 100 points in a loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Portland’s rebuild is in full swing, as it’s dropped three games in a row and has the second worst record in the Western Conference.
Oddsmakers have set the Wolves as sizable favorites in this matchup, but what’s the best way to attack from a betting perspective?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for one of eight NBA Cup games tonight.
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Timberwolves -9 (-105)
- Blazers +9 (-115)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -395
- Blazers: +310
Total
- 218.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 12
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports North, Rip City Television Network
- Wolves record: 6-4
- Blazers record: 3-8
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Jaylen Clark – out
- Jesse Edwards – out
- Daishen Nix – out
- Leonard Miller – out
Blazers Injury Report
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards: Anthony Edwards is shooting the 3-ball at an insane rate, averaging 5.4 made shots on 11.8 attempts per game. That’s led to him putting up 28.3 points per game for Minnesota through 10 games. This should be a favorable matchup for him since Portland is in the bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating.
Portland Trail Blazers
Scoot Henderson: The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Henderson has yet to put things together at the NBA level. So far this season, he’s averaging just 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from 3.
Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
Portland is 28th in the NBA in net rating this season, and it was blown out by 25 points by the Timberwolves (in Minnesota) earlier this month.
The Blazers are just 5-5-1 against the spread despite being set as major underdogs in a lot of their games. They’ve been especially bad as of late, losing by 45 against a banged up Memphis team, 25 to Minnesota and 13 to the San Antonio Spurs over their last three games.
The Wolves rank sixth in the league in net rating and inside the top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating so far this season.
The last time these teams played, Portland could not handle Edwards (37 points), and I expect Minnesota to dominate in a similar fashion in this one. Even on the road, I expect the Wolves to win this one in a blowout.
Pick: Timberwolves -9 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.