Titans vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 1 (Will Caleb Williams Shine in Debut?)
The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft will make his regular season debut on Sunday when he and the Chicago Bears welcome the Tennessee Titans to town.
The Bears enter the 2024 campaign with high expectations. Many people are saying this is the best situation a quarterback drafted No. 1 overall has entered in the history of the draft. Can they start their season off with a win? Find out what I think in my full betting preview here.
In this article, I'm taking a look at player props. There are two I like for this game and I hope Bears fans don't give me too much flack for my bet on Caleb Williams.
Titans vs. Bears Prop Bets
- Tyjae Spears OVER 32.5 Rush Yards (-115)
- Caleb Williams UNDER 245.5 Pass Yards (-115)
Tyjae Spears OVER 32.5 Rush Yards (-115)
Tony Pollard may be No. 1 on the depth chart, but I have a lot more faith in Tyjae Spears who ran for an impressive 4.5 yards per carry with the Titans last season. Meanwhile, Tony Pollard played behind one of the best offensive lines in the NFL in the Cowboys and averaged just 4.0.
I envision the backs splitting carries early in the game and then Spears getting the majority of the carries in the second half. I think he soars past his set total of 32.5.
Caleb Williams UNDER 245.5 Pass Yards (-115)
Don't hate me Bears fans, but Caleb Williams to go UNDER his passing yards total of 245.5 was ranked my No. 1 favorite player prop for Week 1 in my "Player Prop Countdown":
245.5 passing yards is an extremely high total for a rookie quarterback in his NFL debut, especially playing in an offense that has a ton of new pieces and a new offensive coordinator.
It's also worth noting how good of a job the Titans did beefing up their secondary this offseason. They traded for L'Jarius Snead from the Chiefs and signed Chidobe Awuzie from the Bengals and Quandre Diggs from the Seahawks. This is a sneaky tough matchup for the USC product in his first NFL start. The UNDER on his passing yards total is my favorite prop bet for the opening slate of games.
